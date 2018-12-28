What were the best late-night moments of 2018? Take a look.

What were some of the best moments of 2018 for you? What about the most memorable news stories?

The late-night comics talked about so much, it was hard to narrow the list down to something that could fit into our usual 5-minute or less video format. And in fact, this video overshoots by about a minute. But how could we talk about the year's most memorable moments without including Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at the Winter Olympics? And we also couldn't leave out a historic wedding that made an American part of the British royal family.

What other topics did we include? The midterms, the border wall crisis, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and the Stormy Daniels controversy, just to name a few.

Take a look at our top picks for the best comedy moments of 2018, and then vote for yours in the poll below.

