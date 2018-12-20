What Were the Biggest Automotive Recalls of 2018? How About the Smallest?

With 2018 in the books, it's time for that age-old annual tradition of analyzing the largest (and smallest) vehicle recalls of the year. Airbag recalls dominate the list, due largely to the continuing fallout from the 2014 revelation that millions of Takata-supplied airbags were defective and potentially dangerous. Not every recall is as scary as those involving an exploding airbag, though. Some vehicles required dealer interventions to solve relatively benign problems, such as turn signals that flashed the wrong color or improperly installed sunroofs. This list covers recalls from January through the end of October 2018, and only represents extremely large and extremely small recall actions-we've ordered them from biggest to smallest.

If you’re wondering whether a car you own is subject to any recalls, use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s search tool to find out.