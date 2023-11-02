"We were born with a sense of freedom and justice": How the Ukrainian military advocated for arms issues in the USA

"We were not born for war. We were born with a sense of freedom and justice" – the phrase of each of the four Ukrainian soldiers begins their story. Andriana, Roman, Ihor and Petro came to the United States of America and during the week met with local government officials, legislators and influential people in order to conduct advocacy on the armed issue for Ukraine.

They are ordinary Ukrainians: some of them worked in business, some were businessmen themselves, some studied and built a career. In the days before this life of service. These were lives lived with their loved ones, but today, they have embarked on a journey, safeguarding the freedom for all the Ukrainians, for it has become a matter of honor. How military advocacy was conducted – read on.

This war is like a movie where I play a role

"Yes, it’s The German Marshall Fund of the United States. That’s the place," – the veteran of the Marine Corps of Ukraine Roman Tychkivskyy says. We enter a large downtown building in the American capital. The press officer of the foundation opens the heavy iron door. In a few minutes break, it’s starting.

Each fourth Ukrainian defender, who has come to the United States, tells the story and shares the experience of serving.

Andriana Arekhta is a senior sergeant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and she’s also a leader of the Ukrainian Women Veteran Movement. Her story from the fight field has been started since 2014. Andriana is experienced in working with American weapons. Mrs. Arekhta was also one of those soldiers who liberated Kherson. It was in the battle when Andriana was injured, and she has been fighting for her life for eight months learning to walk, eat, and drink again.

With vivid, gleaming eyes, she calls for an expansion in the provision of American armament to Ukrainian soldiers. Andriana says that Ukrainian soldiers need even more American weapons. Today, it is crucial, because Ukrainian defenders put their bodies on the fighting field for the freedom of the world. These soldiers, safeguarding the freedoms of the entire world with their unwavering devotion and sacrifices, need the unwavering support of the American Congress. A senior sergeant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriana's Arekhta appeal is poignant, "Should we fail to provide Ukrainian soldiers with weaponry now, the defenders of democracy and liberty, who lay their lives on the line, will be depleted. Who will then safeguard my son's freedom?"

Petro Koshukov holds the pride of one of his three sons who stands beside him in defending Ukraine from Russians. Peter's eldest son is a drone operator, while Petro fervently expresses his fervor "I do not wish for my younger son to bear witness to the harsh realities of war. We must emerge victorious, for victory is synonymous with freedom." Vital to this cause is the synchronization of the vision of victory in both the United States and Ukraine.

For military serviceman Igor Semak has a deeply personal incentive for participating in this war. His mother experienced the grim reality of occupation in Kherson region, and his narrative is about the torture and murder of civilians by the Russians there during the occupation.

"We are not fighting for the territory, but for the people who are there. They want freedom, and this is the main reason for our fight. Personal freedom of dignity is what democracy is," says Igor Semak.

"Our battle is against brutal terrorism, and we cannot defeat it until our country achieves freedom!" – says Roman Tychkivskyi, a veteran of the Marines of Ukraine, and adds that when he joined the war, there was no question of learning or tutoring theory about war it or spending time on it. "We just accepted the challenge," says Roman in a calm voice.

Southern Ukraine is hell on the battlefield

Andriana, burdened by the heart-wrenching words of her 8-year-old son, who inquires if she recalls the time when they were a complete family, is lost for words. "When I come home and see my son, he asks me – "Mom, do you remember how we were a family?" (and my husband and I are both fighting). I don't know the answer, because it's like I'm in a movie where I'm an actress, and my main role is to win this war in memory of those who were killed in it. And what will definitely help to do this – a weapon that is now critically needed for Ukraine". Indeed, Andriana is unwavering in her plea for a dire necessity – an increased supply of weaponry for Ukraine at this crucial juncture.

Andriana Arekhta is preparing to report to American government officials that southern Ukraine is hell on the battlefield. "The reason why we cannot move quickly in the South is a lack of weapons. Time is not working for us now, and Russian soldiers on the battlefield are never ending". When she's questioned about her dreams, her response is stark: there are no dreams left. The Russians have stripped them away, along with her ordinary life, her role as a brand manager at a foreign company, her motherhood, and her once-beloved journeys.

Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, Petro Koshukov, grappled with uncertainty about his readiness to take lives in war. However, all traces of doubt vanished after the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"In general, since February 2022, I realized that everything I did before that is irrelevant and my participation in the defense of my country is what I have to do. Everything else is trifles," says serviceman Koshukov, "I served in the Soviet army in the 80s. I hated the army and never thought I would serve again." Petro got his master's degree in the USA in the 2000s. Since 2014, he has been helping foreign journalists to write about Ukraine, to spread the world about the war. Moreover, he traveled to Crimea with journalists before the annexation.

To stand as partners and glean the lessons of war

"I participated in the Revolution of Dignity and was wounded in February, 2014. I had a knapsack in the back with reading materials for the American Constitution. When the grenade exploded, one of the fragments that was heading for the heart got stuck in a printout of the American Constitution. This is a red thread running through my whole life," Igor Semak at a meeting of military personnel said

Before the war, Igor worked as a prosecutor at NABU. He fought corruption. As a key argument to the statement about corruption in Ukraine, for Igor the answer is clear: "Ukrainians fight against corruption just as they fight against Russians. Even the fact of talking about it means that the facts are not silenced and become public. And the very publicity of corruption is already a struggle against it. Have you ever remembered that amount of talks about corruption earlier?" – a rhetorical question from Igor.

"We are experiencing a real war of the free world against totalitarianism, which is increasing rapidly. That is why it is very important for the Americans and their governments to support Ukraine in our fight" says Petro Koshukov, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Our partners should also learn from Ukraine's lessons and enhance their capabilities to be prepared to combat this threat and these terrorists anywhere in the world. When the war is over, Ukraine will be a nation of dependable individuals, but provide us with the weapons to win this war!" – Roman Tychkivskyy, a veteran of the Marine Corps of Ukraine.



By Uliana Boichuk



