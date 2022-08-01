They were both shot in the head. Lone survivor’s testimony sent two Longs men to prison

Two men are now in prison for the January 2020 shooting in Longs, SC that left one dead and one injured, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

22-year-old Tylik Jervon Griffin’s trial date was set for about two weeks from now, but will no longer be happening because Griffin pleaded guilty after seeing the 45-year sentence that Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison received in June for his involvement in the same shooting.

Griffin is now serving a 30-year sentence.

Both men were charged with murder and attempted murder, the release read. Neither of the two are eligible for parole and will not receive any time off of their sentences.

“According to authorities, Griffin and Harrison requested a ride from the two victims from a club in the Cedar Branch area during the early morning hours of January 3, 2020. When the vehicle got close to its destination the defendants presented weapons and attempted to rob the victims at gunpoint. The victims refused to hand over their personal belongings, and both were shot in the back of the head,” the release read.

One of the people shot died while the other was able to be saved with an emergency surgery at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The survivor’s testimony is what enabled Griffin and Harrison to be sentenced.

“There’s no question that this was an unnecessary and violent attack, but this is as close to justice as we can get for the victims in a case this egregious. Both of these defendants will serve lengthy prison sentences for their actions, and that was our goal setting out,” Violent Crimes Prosecutor, Nancy Livesay, said.