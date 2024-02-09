How they were built: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

Editor’s note: Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, we broke down the rosters for the respective teams and how they were built. Get to know each side, starting with the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

* * * * *

A 24-7 halftime deficit loomed over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions stormed out in front, but much-debated fourth-down decisions, along with some big plays from the 49ers, flipped the script of the game.

Specifically, a ricocheted pass off a helmet, resulting in a big completion to Brandon Aiyuk, put a dent into any momentum for the Lions. The 49ers punched their ticket to Las Vegas after completing the 17-point comeback to win 34-31.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 49ers also defeated the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

This is a Super Bowl matchup that fans of both sides know all too well, going back to Super Bowl LIV. In that game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to hand KC its second Super Bowl trophy ever.

Now, coach Kyle Shanahan, tight end George Kittle and several others from that group are back for vengeance.

San Francisco 49ers roster (by year)

2015

DE Arik Armstead (D-1): The longest-tenured 49er, Armstead recorded 27 tackles across 12 appearances this season.

2017

FB Kyle Juszczyk (FA): The first Harvard alumnus to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl (Super Bowl LIV), Juszczyk is an eight-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team All-Pro honors this season.

TE George Kittle (D-5): This five-time Pro Bowler, dubbed “the best tight end in the league” by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of the Super Bowl, recorded 1,020 yards across 65 receptions with six touchdowns this season.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) laughs with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during Super Bowl LVIII’s Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan: Hired in February 2017.

2018

LB Fred Warner (D-3): This three-time Pro Bowler recorded 132 tackles (82 solo), four forced fumbles and four interceptions this season.

2019

DL Nick Bosa (D-1): Former No. 2 overall pick and 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles (34 solo) this season.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (UDFA): Recorded 19 tackles (12 solo) in the regular season.

DL Kevin Givens (UDFA): Recorded 23 tackles (13 solo) this season.

DB Dre Greenlaw (D-5): Has 120 tackles (75 solo) across 15 games this season.

WR Deebo Samuel (D-2): Samuel led the 49ers with nine targets in the NFC Championship Game against Detroit. He’s recorded 892 yards across 60 receptions this season, collecting seven touchdowns in the process.

P Mitch Wishnowsky (D-4): Wishnowsky is the first Australian to score a point in an NFL game, temporarily taking over for former 49ers kicker Robbie Gould due to injury against the Seahawks in October 2021.

2020

WR Brandon Aiyuk (D-1): Aiyuk can be credited for sparking the 49ers’ comeback against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game with a 51-yard reception from Brock Purdy that bounced off Lions DB Kindle Vildor’s helmet. Aiyuk recorded 1,342 yards across 75 receptions this season (7 TDs).

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a ball that bounced off the facemask of Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

OL Jake Brendel (FA): Was named the 49ers’ starting center in 2022 and signed a four-year extension in March 2023.

DT Javon Kinlaw (D-1): Recorded 25 tackles (13 solo) this season.

OL Colton McKivitz (D-5): Appeared in 17 games this season

LS Taybor Pepper (FA): Has served as the 49ers’ long snapper since signing in September 2020.

OL Trent Williams (T-WAS): Leads the 49ers in Pro Bowl appearances (11).

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on Feb. 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA;

TE Charlie Woerner (D-6): Made two starts this season.

2021

OL Aaron Banks (D-2): Appeared in 15 games this season.

DB Deommodore Lenoir (D-5): Recorded three interceptions and 84 tackles (58 solo) this season.

RB Elijah Mitchell (D-6): Appeared in 11 games (one start) this season, recording 281 yards across 75 carries (two TDs).

OL Jaylon Moore (D-5): Started two games this season.

CB Ambry Thomas (D-3): Recorded his first career forced fumble in Week 10 this season against Jacksonville.

2022

OL Spencer Burford (D-4): Started 13 games this season.

LB Oren Burks (FA): Made five starts this season.

S Tashaun Gipson (FA): Had one interception for 26 yards across 16 games this season.

RB Jordan Mason (UDFA): Recorded 206 yards on 40 carries (three TDs) this season.

RB Christian McCaffrey (T-CAR): Holds the NFL record for most consecutive games with a TD (tied with Lenny Moore at 17) and led the league in yards (1,459) across 272 carries. He had 14 TDs this season.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (FA): Made one start this season.

S George Odum (FA): An All-Pro special teamer (first team in 2020 with the Colts, second team in 2022).

QB Brock Purdy (D-7): The infamous “Mr. Irrelevant” has been anything but that for the 49ers, taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in Year 1. Purdy recorded 31 passing TDs, 4,280 yards and led the league in QBR (72.7) in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy laugh alongside NFL Network anchor Scott Hanson during Super Bowl LVIII’s Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

CB Charvarius Ward (FA): This former Chief led the league in passes defended (23) this season and also recorded five interceptions.

CB Samuel Womack (D-5): Was placed on injured reserve in September and activated for Week 12 against Seattle. Made an appearance in 7 games this season.

2023

QB Brandon Allen (FA): Signed in May 2023 as the 49ers’ third-string QB.

OL Ben Bartch (FA): Signed to 49ers’ active roster in November 2023.

DL Robert Beal (D-5): Placed on the IR to start the season, he made four appearances since being activated in November.

WR Ronnie Bell (D-7): Recorded three TDs in 17 appearances.

S Ji’Ayir Brown (D-3): Taking over for Talanoa Hufanga after an ACL tear, Brown has recorded two interceptions in 15 appearances (five starts).

WR Chris Conley (FA): Appeared in eight games. He is also a former Chief.

QB Sam Darnold (FA): The 49ers’ second-stringer made one start this season in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

OL Jon Feliciano (FA): Made seven starts this season.

LB Jalen Graham (D-7): Recorded one tackle in four games.

LB Randy Gregory (T-DEN): Appeared in 12 games, recording 11 tackles (10 solo).

DL Javon Hargrave (FA): Recorded 44 tackles (25) and seven sacks in 16 games.

WR Jauan Jennings (D-7): Recorded one TD in 13 appearances.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (FA): Signed with the 49ers in December 2023.

CB Darrell Luter (D-5): Placed on the PUP list to start the season, he appeared in seven games after being activated in November.

K Jake Moody (D-3): With an 84% field goal percentage this season, Moody’s longest FG was 57 yards against the Rams.

CB Isaiah Oliver (FA): Recorded 67 tackles (48 solo) in 17 games (six starts).

OL Matt Pryor (FA): Appeared in 15 games this season.

S Logan Ryan (FA): Recorded 13 tackles (9 solo) in five appearances.

TE Brayden Willis (D-7): Appeared in seven games this season.

LB Dee Winters (D-6): Recorded 10 tackles (6 solo) this season.

DL Chase Young (T-WAS): Made six starts this season, recording 25 tackles (17 solo) and 4.5 sacks.

* * * * *

A fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years has Chiefs fans reminiscing on how this dynasty started. But this season, culminating in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, wasn’t quite smooth sailing.

After losing the season opener to Detroit, the Chiefs never quite dominated in the regular season like in previous years. At one point, they lost four of six (and five of eight), and there was plenty of worry around KC. Dropped passes, penalties and offensive execution were among the biggest concerns.

But the flashes of excellence were still there, and the Chiefs kicked it into high gear as the playoffs approached. The Chiefs won their eighth consecutive AFC West title and, after defeating the Miami Dolphins in subzero temperatures, went on the road to take down the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

It hasn’t always been pretty, and the job certainly isn’t finished for Andy Reid’s squad, but the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl again.

Kansas City Chiefs roster (by year)

2013

TE Travis Kelce (D-3): A nine-time Pro Bowler, Kelce totaled 984 yards across 94 receptions this year. That broke his streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but he already has three touchdowns this postseason.

Head coach Andy Reid: Hired in January 2013.

2015

LS James Winchester (FA): This longtime Chiefs long snapper has yet to miss a game for Kansas City.

2016

DT Chris Jones (D-2): Penned a revamped one-year deal after some preseason drama and led the team in sacks this season (10.5, tied with George Karlaftis).

2017

K Harrison Butker (FA): Had a career-best 94.3% field goal percentage this season.

QB Patrick Mahomes (D-1): Could potentially be eyeing a third Super Bowl MVP. The Texas Tech alum threw for 4,000 yards for the sixth straight season. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time league MVP and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

2019

G Nick Allegretti (D-7): Appeared in 17 games with one start.

2020

DE Mike Danna (D-5): Recorded 6.5 sacks this season.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (D-1): Is looking to play in a Super Bowl win for the first time after missing Super Bowl LVII due to injury.

LB Willie Gay Jr. (D-2): Recorded 44 tackles (14 solo) and three fumble recoveries this season.

OL Lucas Niang (D-3): Appeared in 14 games.

CB L’Jarius Sneed (D-4): Led the Chiefs with two interceptions this season.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) answers questions during media availability at the team hotel in Henderson, Nev., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII.

P Tommy Townsend (UDFA): Recorded 59 punts this season, most of his Chiefs career (by six).

DT Tershawn Wharton (UDFA): Also looking to play in his first Super Bowl win with the Chiefs after an ACL tear sidelined him in October 2022.

2021

TE Blake Bell (FA): Drafted by the 49ers, Bell was actually on the 2019 Chiefs team that defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV. He signed with the Cowboys following the season, for 2020, but re-signed with the Chiefs in March 2021.

LB Nick Bolton (D-2): Led the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII with nine tackles and a fumble return for a TD.

TE Noah Gray (D-5): Recorded 305 yards on 41 catches.

DE Malik Herring (UDFA): Appeared in seven games this season.

C Creed Humphrey (D-2): Appeared in 17 games this season. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler.

CB Trent McDuffie (D-1): Tied for third in the league in forced fumbles, recording five on the season.

RB Jerick McKinnon (FA): Ran for 60 yards on 21 carries.

G Trey Smith (D-6): Appeared in 17 games this season. He was named to the 2021 all-rookie team.

G Joe Thuney (FA): PFF graded Thuney as the top pass-blocking guard in the league (83.4) this season, though he missed the AFC Championship Game due to injury.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (FA): Had a 50% catch percentage on 42 targets this season, but he’s made big catches since the playoffs began.

2022

S Deon Bush (FA): Bush was released in August 2023 and then re-signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. He rejoined the active roster in December 2023.

G Mike Caliendo (UDFA): In his first season after spending 2022 on the practice squad.

LB Leo Chenal (D-3): Recorded six tackles and a sack in Super Bowl LVII.

LB Cole Christiansen (FA): Promoted to the active roster in January 2024.

LB Jack Cochrane (UDFA): Recorded 28 tackles (21 solo) this season.

DE George Karlaftis (D-1): Tied with Jones to lead the team in sacks (10.5).

WR Skyy Moore (D-2): Scored a touchdown in last year’s Super Bowl. He was activated following the injury to Charles Omenihu.

RB Isiah Pacheco (D-7): Recorded a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

S Justin Reid (FA): Recorded seven tackles in Super Bowl LVII.

WR Justyn Ross (UDFA): Rejoined the team in December 2023 after a six-game absence for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

WR Kadarius Toney (T-JAX): Toney was at the center of several less-than-stellar plays in 2023, including a Week 14 offensive offsides call and a pair of bobbled passes that turned into interceptions. But his punt return was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVII.

CB Jaylen Watson (D-7): Has recorded five solo tackles across the playoffs thus far.

WR Justin Watson (FA): Totaled 460 yards on 27 catches.

CB Joshua Williams (D-4): Recorded four tackles in Super Bowl LVII.

2023

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (D-1): The Chiefs’ first-round pick recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble in his rookie season.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe (UDFA): A Kansas State standout, Boye-Doe was activated off the practice squad in November 2023.

DB Chamarri Conner (D-5): Recorded 36 tackles (31 solo) this season.

S Mike Edwards (FA): Returned a fumble for a touchdown in Week 18 against the Chargers.

DL Neil Farrell (T-LV): Made three appearances this season.

QB Blaine Gabbert (FA): Had his first start since 2018 in Week 18 against the Chargers. He threw for 154 yards on 15-for-30 passing and ran for 46 yards.

Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert runs for a big gain against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2023 regular-season finale at SoFi Stadium.

WR Mecole Hardman (T-NYJ): Signed with the Jets after winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City, but was traded back to the Chiefs in October 2023.

LB Darius Harris (FA): In his second stint with the Chiefs, he was on the Super Bowl LVII squad before signing with the Raiders in August 2023. He was then signed off the Raiders’ practice squad by KC in October and promoted to the active roster in January 2024.

WR Richie James (FA): Appeared in nine games this season.

CB Nic Jones (D-7): Appeared in nine games this season.

OL Wanya Morris (D-3): Appeared in 14 games this season and made spot starts at tackle.

DE Charles Omenihu (FA): Recorded seven sacks in 11 appearances. He will not play in the Super Bowl due to injury.

RB La’Mical Perine (FA): Appeared in three games this season.

WR Rashee Rice (D-5): Broke the Chiefs’ single-season rookie touchdown receptions record with seven this season. He gained 938 yards on 79 catches.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

OL Donovan Smith (FA): Appeared in 92% of KC’s offensive snaps this season. He held down the starting spot at left tackle, though he did miss some time due to injury.

OL Jawaan Taylor (FA): Appeared in all 17 games this season. Led the NFL in penalties, but many of them came early in the year with an added scrutiny on his alignment.

DE BJ Thompson (D-5): Appeared in one game this season.

LB Drue Tranquill (FA): Recorded 78 tackles (53 solo) on the season.