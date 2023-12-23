Were your Christmas lights vandalized? Bunnies may be to blame, Hutto police says

Hide your lights from these mischievous rabbits!

The Hutto Police Department posted a public service announcement warning residents to protect their Christmas lights from the teeth of native cottontail rabbits.

While they are usually timid and docile animals, the department said they go on "rampant crime sprees" during the holidays.

Christmas 2023: Where to see Christmas lights in Austin and Central Texas in 2023

“They commit seemingly random acts of vandalism while besmirching the reputation of our local youth,” the department said. “If you have light strand decorations at or near ground level the destructive and vindictive hare will 100% bite clean through the strand, usually at the least convenient spot.”

Christmas 2023: Check out our interactive Austin holiday lights map

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Rabbits may be vandalizing Christmas lights in Texas, police say