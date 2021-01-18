"We're coming for you": New videos from inside the U.S. Capitol riot

Of the 1,000 people who may have entered the Capitol on January 6, federal investigators are focusing extremist groups that may have scoped out the building and trained for the assault. Now, they're pouring through new videos to pinpoint extremists who may have been targeting members of Congress.

A video released by The New Yorker magazine shows rioters reaching an empty Senate chamber. There, they rifle through the pages of a binder on a desk and revel in their success.

"There's gotta be something in here we can f****** use against these scumbags," one rioter can be heard saying.

The video also shows an interaction with a police officer, which began after the protesters took pictures and kicked their feet up.

"Any chance I could get you guys to leave the Senate wing?" the policeman is heard saying.

"We will. I'm making sure nobody's disrespecting the place," a protester replied.

A pro-Trump mob floods into the Capitol Building after breaking into it on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. / Credit: Getty Images

In a video of other areas of the Capitol building released by ProPublica, the rioters chant of a revolution and plow through their outnumbered opposition.

"Can I speak to Pelosi? Yeah, we're coming b**ch," one protester said, faking a phone call. "Oh, Mike Pence? We're coming for you too f**king traitor."

With less than 48 hours before the inauguration, the nation's Capitol is on edge. There was a brief scare earlier Monday when the Capitol complex was shut down due to a fire blocks away.

The level of security in Washington is unprecedented. National Guard members are marching through the streets and quickly increasing in number. By the time President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, there will be more than 25,000 of them in the city. But even the National Guard cannot avoid scrutiny — the FBI is vetting all members of the Guard.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau told CBS News correspondent David Martin that he was "absolutely not" worried about the reliability of his troops.

Virginia National Guard soldiers on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. / Credit: Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The FBI is also investigating the funding of the January 6 assault from both domestic and foreign sources, including mysterious Bitcoin transfers of over $500,000 from overseas to people supporting the original rally.

In all the chaos that day, someone stole a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Investigators say they are looking for Riley June Williams, who is now a fugitive.

Court papers show how investigators tracked the Pennsylvania woman's movements all the way into Pelosi's office. They also say they got a tip that she "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia....who then planned to sell it to Russia's foreign intelligence service" — but they noted the plan "fell through."

Emily Hernandez, who allegedly stole Pelosi's nameplate, has also been charged by federal prosecutors. And Jon Schafer, who is allegedly affiliated with the far-right anti-government group the Oath Keepers, was also charged. The Columbus, Indiana, resident faces six charges after allegedly spraying a Capitol police officer with bear spray.

Ninety people are facing federal charges, and that number is expected to go up. The FBI is often catching up to suspects because of tip lines — and in some cases, family members are turning on each other.

