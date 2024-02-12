If we're creating special bike lanes, shouldn't they fork over a wheel tax? Letters

With all the new bike lanes added to city streets that are reducing lanes for other motor vehicles, why don’t they pay a wheel tax to offset the cost? License fees for bikes and displaying them could also create revenue. This would make bicyclists accountable for following the rules of the road. This may keep everyone safer and create revenue for the county.

Karen Szydel, Greenfield

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee should enact wheel tax for bike owners to pay for lanes