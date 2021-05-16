Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? The data is on this map.

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

In the first week in May, 922 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map that was created with police department data.

The five crimes recorded most often were theft (143), assault (123), criminal mischief (94) and vehicle burglary and penal code violations (both 70), according to the data for May 2 to May 8.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of May 8th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.

