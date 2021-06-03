Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? Check the crime map.

In the final week in May, 920 crimes were reported in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map that was created with police department data.

The crimes recorded most often were theft (145), assault (96), criminal mischief (89) and auto theft (78), according to the data for May 23 to May 29.

One murder was reported on May 24 when a person was killed at a Fort Worth smoke shop on Northeast 28th Street.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of May 23rd, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.