Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? The data is on this map.

In the second full week in April, 827 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map created with police department data that the city released.

The five crimes recorded most often were theft (123), assault (88), penal code violations (77), criminal mischief (63) and narcotic violations (52), according to the data for April 11-April 17.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

