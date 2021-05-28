Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? This map will show you.

Fort Worth had 938 crimes recorded between May 16 and May 22, including four murder incidents, according to a Star-Telegram map created using police data.

The five most common crimes recorded were theft at 147, assault at 120, penal code violations at 90, criminal mischief at 66 and auto theft at 64.

The four homicide incidents reported resulted in the deaths of five people:

A man fatally shot in South Fort Worth on May 17.

A man shot in a motel room on May 19.

Two people killed outside daytime homeless shelter True Worth Place on May 21.

A man was stabbed to death on C.A. Robertson Boulevard in Fort Worth on May 21.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of May 16th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.