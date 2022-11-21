They were out on a date in Florida, cops say. Her boyfriend was driving right behind

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared quite a tale about a violent incident in Mims, Florida, earlier this month.

A man was arrested after deputies say he shot an old friend who took a woman on a date. Turns out it wasn’t just any woman.

The sheriff’s office said on a Faceboo post on Sunday that in the early hours of Nov. 11, the victim got a call from a woman he was seeing who wanted to “hang out.”

At a little before 2 a.m., he went over on his moped, picked her up, and the two began to ride. Suddenly, a car came up behind them and chased them. The woman yelled, “Oh s--t!’ It’s Junior!” says the complaint, identifying the driver as her boyfriend, Thomas Blair Jr.

After deputies said Blair began to speed after the two, the moped driver pulled over, according to the sheriff’s cheeky FB post.

“As proof that chivalry is not dead, he slowed down enough for his lady friend to jump off and he continued to ride, just not fast enough.”

Soon into his solo ride, the man heard a loud “pop,” then another one, which turned out to be two bullets, says the police report. The man was able to get back home, where his roommate called 911; Blair reportedly had took off.

Hours later, Brevard County deputies went to the hospital where the victim was being treated for gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and lower back. He told deputies that Blair was the shooter, and a warrant was issued for the boyfriend’s arrest.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Brevard County jail, aka on Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s “Iron Bar Lodge,” on no bond. He was charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

“Thankfully, the victim is recovering from his injuries and in the future will not try to use a moped to outrun someone trying to kill him!” the post concludes.

Facebook commenters were relieved the suspect was behind bars and were also appreciative of Sheriff Ivey’s storytelling abilities.

“This sounded like the first chapter of a really good book,” wrote one social media user. “I was hooked from the first sentence and had to read on.”