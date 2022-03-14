'We’re definitely going to see price increases': plastic manufacturer on impact of rising oil

Elevated oil prices could mean higher prices on products derived from oil — everything from tires, to roofing shingles, to plastic containers.

One Connecticut–based manufacturer which builds custom displays says he expects his orders for acrylic sheets, a thermoplastic derived from petroleum, to increase substantially.

“I think on future orders, we’re definitely going to see price increases,” Ed Abdelmour, owner of Lorex Plastics, told Yahoo Finance.

Abdelmour says acrylic prices had already risen about 40% amid major supply disruptions during the pandemic. He states they have since come back down to about 4-5% above pre-COVID levels. The recent spike in oil prices though will likely send them up again, at least temporarily.

“I think it all depends on how long this oil problem is,' said Abdelmour.

U.S. West Texas intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) shot up to multi-year highs last week. Some analysts have warned of higher priced consumer goods derived from oil.

“The public will pay more for lubricants, motor oil, tires, roofing shingles. Local governments who are paving roads pay more for the asphalt which accounts for 15-25% of a paving job. Less roads will be paved,” says strategist Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates

The oil industry touches an enormous amount of every-day products — thousands them. Here tare just a few of the products that are partially derived from petroleum.

Plastic containers

Plastic Toys/Crayons

Clothing made from nylon or polyesters

Cosmetics

Eyeglasses

Carpets

Paint/Ink

Furniture

Insulation

High oil prices are also raising the costs of delivery services as well.

‘Fed Ex, UPS, and Amazon delivery services are all being impacted by the soaring diesel prices, and they eventually are going to have to raise their rates,” said Lipow

On Wednesday, Uber (UBER) will start collecting a temporary surcharge for gas prices, which will go directly to the driver.

The national average for gas prices stands at $4.32 a gallon, according to AAA.

California has the highest average in the nation at $5.72 per gallon. Several regions in the ‘Golden state” recently exceeded $6.00 after the oil markets skyrocketed amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Monday, oil futures prices slid amid continued talks between Ukraine and Russia, and concerns over demand due to the recent coronavirus lockdowns in China.

