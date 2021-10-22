  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'We're definitely not doing enough' to help global vaccinations: Former US Commerce Sec.

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. is drawing criticism at home and abroad for providing booster shots and potentially expanding COVID-19 vaccines for children while some countries have yet to be able to immunize frontline health-care workers. 

"We're definitely not doing enough," Gary Locke, former U.S. Commerce Secretary during the Obama administration, told Yahoo Finance Live. 

"Yes, all of our manufacturers are going 24/7... but we really need to expand the existing production facilities and really focus on the human infrastructure, the delivery mechanisms of getting the shots in arms of people," Locke said.

"We should be treating this as any other natural disaster; it's a human disaster. And we should be offering our personnel, whether it's relief workers or military personnel, and not just Americans, but from all around the world including U.N. forces," Locke said.

Advocacy groups like Public Citizen and Doctors Without Borders have joined the World Health Organization's call for solidarity in the need for equitable distribution of vaccines globally in order to end the pandemic.

To do so would require sharing intellectual property to ramp up production. With companies reluctant to do so, others are hoping to recreate the formulas for existing vaccines. Some companies are viable candidates to produce mRNA vaccines, including Biological E, working with Baylor College of Medicine, and the Serum Institute of India, which was supposed to bear the greatest burden of global vaccine production before the Delta wave hit and the company pivoted to domestic distribution. 

These efforts don't replace the push for using the World Trade Organization's TRIPS agreement, to protect members' copyrights, or waiving it. The U.S. supported the idea to waive intellectual property rights in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, while European countries are among those stalling the negotiation process.

Vaccine manufacturers have maintained it is not rational to pursue an intellectual property waiver, with reasons that range from supply chain constrains to lack of skilled labor and other resources.

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla announced a partnership with South Africa's Biovac Institute, which will be operational by early 2022. He previously told Yahoo Finance that this process of including partners, and keeping a tight control on vaccine operations, is how the company has avoided some of the delays and issues that its competitors have seen.

Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel announced waiving patent enforcement in October, but previously told Yahoo Finance that the company did not have the resources needed to help with transferring technology. Moderna announced it would create a manufacturing hub in Africa, but did not disclose where.

Both the mRNA companies (particularly Moderna for the steep investment of public dollars that helped produce its vaccine) have seen advocacy groups protest at their office doorsteps, at the CEO's homes, and even abroad, calling for greater attention to poorer countries.

The pushback from the companies gives critics the sense that U.S. support of the waiver is largely symbolic.

Locke said the concern over intellectual property is a fair one and that it would take too long for some places to build out the skills and capacity needed.

"Allowing some company to get the secret sauce ... will not enable them to ramp up a production facility overnight. It's not like you're building a factory to make shoes or shirts or toys," Locke said, citing the issues that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) partner Emergent BioSolutions faced after 60 million doses of the J&J shot had to be discarded for contamination. 

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

All Markets Summit
All Markets Summit
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grocers grapple with supply chain, labor woes as shelves empty out ahead of holidays

    As the holiday season inches closer, economists are predicting that it's going to be harder to find some favorite items.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow posts all-time closing high, Nasdaq dips as Snap shares drop by record

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in another batch of earnings results and more data on the pace of the economy recovery.

  • U.S. 2021 fiscal year deficit below prior year's record, Treasury says

    The United States posted a deficit of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020, when the federal government first started spending frantically in response to the pandemic. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement issued with the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young. The U.S. economy is on track to grow by as much as 6% this year in a rebound spurred by the emergency measures enacted under the current administration of Democratic President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

  • Making sense of the Twisted Sister labor market

    What to make of the labor market, where unfilled jobs are near a record high, unemployment claims hit yet another pandemic-era low — but workers appear to be in a particularly foul mood and, as Dee Snider famously bellowed, are simply not gonna take anymore?

  • PlayUp continues sports betting expansion in the U.S.

    PlayUp U.S. CEO Laila Mintas joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of sports gambling in New Jersey and her company's new sports lounge inside the Prudential Center.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin ETF demand so strong we could bring '2 or 3' new ones to market: Valkyrie CEO

    Digital asset manager Valkyrie launched its Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) on the Nasdaq, as buying fervor for Bitcoin and related financial products cools.

  • Logistics and distribution key to fighting COVID-19 worldwide, says former commerce secretary.

    Gary Locke, former U.S. Commerce Secretary, talks vaccine distribution, intellectual property, and why cold storage and personnel are critical to fighting COVID-19 around the world.

  • Why Novavax Fell by 3% Today

    Good news for a rival's coronavirus vaccine compounds worries about the company's shot.

  • Gambling Firm SIS Eyes Horse Racing Billions With U.S. Launch

    Sports gambling data and content firm SIS is launching a U.S.-based subsidiary, hoping to bridge the gap between horse racing and the rapidly growing North American sports betting industry. The new unit, called SIS Content Services, will focus largely on fixed-odds gambling—odds that lock the moment the bet is placed. That’s standard for most sports […]

  • Cinematographer who was killed after Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun shared 'perks' of filming in final Instagram post

    Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday, authorities said. Hutchins was working as director of photography on the movie "Rust" with Baldwin.

  • Walmart Is Entering The Crypto World 200 Bitcoin ATMs With Plans To Add More

    Walmart has installed over 200 Bitcoin ATMs in its stores across the United States and intends to install 8,000 of them over the coming months.

  • Extended highlights: Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1

    Arsenal started brightly and never looked back, easing past Aston Villa behind goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe.

  • Design simplicity and celebrity collaborations fuel Crocs Q3 sales growth: CEO

    Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO, discusses the company's latest upbeat earnings report.

  • Facebook Faulted by Staff Over Jan. 6 Insurrection: 'Abdication'

    (Bloomberg) -- As rioters breached barricades and bludgeoned police with flagpoles before storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, some employees at Facebook Inc. took to an internal discussion board to express shock and outrage.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of Californ

  • Fastly, PagerDuty, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Fastly, PagerDuty, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • Leonard Green Gives $2 Billion to Workers of Portfolio Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Leonard Green & Partners has shared more than $2 billion of profits with employees of companies it backs, a move that won praise this week on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthi

  • Sharks' structure, resiliency help overcome 'sloppy' game vs. Senators

    It wasn't pretty, but the Sharks got the job done Thursday night.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Biden, Macron discussed European defense, will meet in Rome -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed security cooperation in Africa, Europe and the Indo-Pacific, as the two countries work to mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia. Biden and Macron plan to continue their discussions when they meet this month in Rome at a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris also will meet with Macron during a visit to Paris in November, the White House said, underscoring efforts to repair ties between the United States and France after Australia scrapped https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17 a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington and London last month.

  • Intel Falls as Outlook Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Shares were down 10% in premarket trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architectu