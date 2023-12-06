We're down to the final 2. Which of these is Fall River's most iconic food? Vote now.

FALL RIVER — And then there were two.

Herald News readers have spoken, and it looks like a couple of Portuguese rivals will be going head to head in the finals for the glory of being named our favorite iconic Fall River food.

Voting started three weeks ago, and you've narrowed down our original list of 16 Spindle City dishes to two, knocking out classics like the chow mein sandwich, pasteis de nata, Hartley’s Pork Pies, the Coney Island hot dog and kale soup along the way.

In last week's Final Four round, voters were faced with some near impossible choices — with chouriço and chips taking on Lebanese meat pies, and Portuguese steak this time pitted against (rather than of paired with) sweet Portuguese counterpart, the malassada.

The fourth and final round of the iconic Fall River food bracket is chouriço and chips vs. Portuguese steak.

In the end, chouriço and chips and Portuguese steak emerged as clear contenders for the Spindle City title. Now it is time to determine which dish reigns supreme.

This one's for all the marbles (or in this case, batatas fritas). The final round of voting opens Wednesday and closes on Sunday. Keep scrolling to vote!

The battle for favorite Fall River food

Here are your contenders, and a quick look back at their path to the finals:

A chouriço and chips sandwich.

Chouriço and chips took a commanding lead starting in Round 1 of voting, topping chow mein for sandwich supremacy by 62% to 37%. As the dish moved into Round 2, chouriço and chips beat out caçoila (Portuguese marinated pork) 56% to 44%.

In our latest semi-final voting round, chouriço and chips handily defeated Lebanese meat pies 62.13% to 37.87% to claim its well-earned spot in the finals.

A Portuguese steak dinner at Twins Restaurant in Fall River.

In a show of dominance in week one, Portuguese steak easily beat Patti’s Pierogis with 77.5% of the vote. In week 2, Portuguese steak was also victorious in its match-up with kale soup, winning 65% to 35%.

And in an almost unfair contest of popular Portuguese eats — pitting sweet against savory — Portuguese Steak beat out malassadas 63.81% to 36.19% in the Final Four round, and is now bound for the championship.

Now which popular Portuguese staple will win it all? Vote here:

Portuguese steak vs. chouriço and chips

Portuguese steak: Azorean immigrants who couldn't afford beef back in the Old Country made a steak dish one of their favorites in America — but still thrifty, cut thin, sometimes pounded flat, marinated in garlic and wine, and served topped with a fried egg and red pepper strips.

Chouriço and chips: The classic English fish and chips gets a Portuguese twist with spicy sausage sliced in rounds instead of seafood. The best way to eat chouriço and chips, of course, is to pack the fries and chouriço into a hearty roll.

