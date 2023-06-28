'We're electing idiots': Liz Cheney on whether she would launch independent presidential bid

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney on Monday said the country faces major issues, spurred on by “a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

Asked by moderator David Rubenstein at an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York whether she would launch a third-party presidential bid as an independent, if it would hurt former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, the former lawmaker answered. “The country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues.”

“And what we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” she added, prompting applause from the audience. She added later “I think electing serious people can't be partisan.”

Earlier in the conversation, Cheney said she wouldn’t run for president if she thought it would help Trump return to the White House.

“I really believe, and I’ve never believed something as strongly as I know this, that the single most important thing for the country is Donald Trump can’t be anywhere near the Oval Office again,” she said.

'Wanted me to lie': Liz Cheney calls out Donald Trump, Republican colleagues in speech

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Cheney has criticized Trump, or her fellow Republicans. At a commencement speech last month, Cheney said "After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie. They wanted me to say that the 2020 election was stolen, that the attack of January 6th wasn’t a big deal, and that Donald Trump wasn’t dangerous."

"I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership," the former Republican lawmaker said.

Cheney served three terms in the House of Representatives, eventually rising to the No. 3 Republican leadership position in the lower chamber. She has been a vocal critic of the former president, and she was the vice chair of the now-dissolved House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Cheney last year lost a primary election to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who now represents Wyoming’s House district.

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney says Donald Trump can't be 'near the Oval Office again'