We're Excited To See How AorTech International (LON:AOR) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether AorTech International (LON:AOR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is AorTech International's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2019, AorTech International had UK£2.4m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£423k over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2019 it had 5.7 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Hard Would It Be For AorTech International To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£12m, AorTech International's UK£423k in cash burn equates to about 3.5% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is AorTech International's Cash Burn A Worry?

Because AorTech International is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Having said that, we can say that its cash runway was a real positive. Summing up, its cash burn doesn't bother us and we're excited to see what kind of growth it can achieve with its current cash hoard. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what AorTech International's CEO gets paid each year.

