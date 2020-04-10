We're Excited To See How Molecular Partners (VTX:MOLN) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Molecular Partners (VTX:MOLN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

See our latest analysis for Molecular Partners

How Long Is Molecular Partners's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2019, Molecular Partners had cash of CHF95m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CHF3.1m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2019. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

SWX:MOLN Historical Debt April 10th 2020 More

How Well Is Molecular Partners Growing?

Molecular Partners managed to reduce its cash burn by 93% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. And there's no doubt that the inspiriting revenue growth of 97% assisted in that improvement. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Molecular Partners To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Molecular Partners seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of CHF369m, Molecular Partners's CHF3.1m in cash burn equates to about 0.8% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Molecular Partners's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Molecular Partners's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Molecular Partners that you should be aware of before investing.