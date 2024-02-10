We're experiencing a mild winter. What does the below average snow totals mean for Erie?

Erie has experienced a mild winter this season. That's great news for those who despise snowy and bitter cold conditions.

The National Weather Service, which runs the snowfall count from July 31 to June 30, reports that Erie has only had a total of 21.5 inches of snowfall this season. The historical total average snowfall in Erie for February alone is 19.4 inches, according to the NWS.

However, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, this could spell some harm for Erie.

The EPA notes that reduced snowfall and lack of snow cover on the ground could diminish the beneficial insulating effects of snow for vegetation and wildlife.

However, despite above-average temperatures this past week, the temperatures have been closer to the normal range. The average temperatures for the month of February are a maximum of 36.5 degrees with a minimum of 21.4 degrees minimum, according to NWS. The average monthly temperature for the month historically is 28.9 degrees. The average temperature this year from January to Feb. 8 has been 28.6 degrees.

Snow drought impact on Lake Erie

The EPA reports that change in ice cover can affect the physical, chemical and biological characteristics of a body of water.

The reduced ice cover on Lake Erie can lead to increased evaporation and low water levels along with an increase in water temperature.

The lack of ice cover also has an impact on the fish population in Lake Erie as some species rely on the ice cover for a safe spot to lay their eggs away from waves and moving water. This could lead to a lower fish population and tougher conditions for fishing this summer.

Snow drought effect on Erie roads

Although many people find it easier to drive without snowy conditions on the road, the lack of snow can also cause road damage.

PennDOT reports that the freeze-thaw cycle during winter is what creates a pothole.

Potholes form when water from the melting snow or rain seeps through the road surface. The liquid then freezes and expands when temperatures drop while pushing a portion of the roadway and the ground up.

When the ground thaws, the roadways remain in a raised position. This creates a cavity between the roadway and the ground which expands when cars, truck and heavy equipment drive over the raised roadway, breaking the pavement.

Currently PennDOT is dealing with several notable potholes from the freeze-thaw cycles.

The repairs on the roadways are only temporary. In the northwest district of PennDOT, crews use a cold patch — a mixture of oil and stone — which remains pliable in colder temperatures. This mixture is used until asphalt repairs become available in the spring for a more permanent repair.

PennDOT did not report any significant flooding on the roads from the snowmelt.

Jill Harry, the communications manager from PennDOT, said the lack of snowfall also benefits PennDOT as it allows the department to do more maintenance that snow conditions might not allow.

"Pothole repairs are just one of the maintenance activities our crews complete during times with mild, dry weather, Harry said. "Our crews are also working diligently on things such as cleaning ditches and drainage, tree trimming, sign repair and equipment maintenance as needed."

