Were Expert Investors Right About Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th. Hedge funds' consensus stock picks performed spectacularly over the last 3 years, but 2022 hasn't been kind to hedge funds. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 16 in recent months. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 63. Our calculations also showed that CAT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 62 hedge funds in our database with CAT holdings at the end of June.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Billionaire David Siegel&#39;s Top 10 Stock Picks
Billionaire David Siegel's Top 10 Stock Picks

David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors

Do Hedge Funds Think CAT Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -26% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CAT over the last 25 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held the most valuable stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), which was worth $1859.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $1312.3 million worth of shares. Two Sigma Advisors, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust allocated the biggest weight to Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), around 8.02% of its 13F portfolio. Plaisance Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.4 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CAT.

Judging by the fact that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there exists a select few hedgies who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q4. Intriguingly, Matthew Stadelman's Diamond Hill Capital dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $264.5 million in stock. Stanley Druckenmiller's fund, Duquesne Capital, also cut its stock, about $34 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 16 funds heading into Q4.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). We will take a look at Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). This group of stocks' market caps match CAT's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DE,54,2530736,2 SPGI,78,7036868,7 MMM,46,1624838,4 ABNB,58,2712558,0 SYK,46,3364535,-2 TEAM,60,6079499,-4 BKNG,96,8429836,-4 Average,62.6,4539839,0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 62.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4540 million. That figure was $4779 million in CAT's case. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is the least popular one with only 46 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is even less popular than MMM. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CAT is 10.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on CAT as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds' consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on CAT as the stock returned 5.6% since Q3 (through January 31st) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did DocuSign Tumble 17% in January?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 17.4% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no major news about the company, but shares took a beating as investors continued to pull capital away from growth stocks and work-from-home pandemic stocks. The forces behind DocuSign's moves become much clearer when its stock chart is compared to that of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Archegos Cited in U.S. Watchdogs’ Warning About Hedge Fund Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are getting fresh scrutiny from President Joe Biden’s regulators as a potential weak spot in the financial system, and the watchdogs are using last year’s collapse of the Archegos Capital Management family office as an example of what can go wrong.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publ

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesJoe Rogan Apologizes for Using Racial Slur on His PodcastNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, c

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has historically been a safe, market-beating stock to own. Should investors be worried about the stock, or is AbbVie likely to continue outperforming the market? AbbVie released its fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month.