What were our favorite stories of 2023? Our Commercial Appeal reporters make their picks.

2023 was quite a year for Memphis, wasn't it?

There was news good and bad, happy and sad. Looking back on the year that was, Commercial Appeal reporters picked out their favorite story from the past 12 months.

Some of these articles were the culmination of months of reporting or honored Memphians who passed away this year and the marks they left on the city. Others highlighted the needs, struggles and dignity of underserved communities while a few were just plain fun.

Here are the stories reporters at The CA selected as their favorites from 2023.

Bugs, bugs, bugs!: Whitehaven students watch teachers eat insects after studying entomology

John Klyce, education and children's issues reporter

Early one morning in late October, while still in bed, I read an intriguing pitch from Memphis-Shelby County Schools. To celebrate "World Edible Insect Day," teachers at Whitehaven STEM Elementary School would be eating a variety of bugs - and they would be doing it in front of students. Every other news outlet in town either overlooked this pitch or didn't care about it; but I must have smelled story-of-the-year material, because I leapt out of bed, threw on clothes, rescheduled another interview, and high-tailed it to Whitehaven!

My excitement was justified. In front of more than 300 wildly cheering students, teachers and administrators hesitantly picked out insects from a bug buffet and ate them. But this wasn't just some bizarre attempt at recreating "Fear Factor." Every quarter, the school's students study a STEM career they otherwise might not be exposed to, and they had just finished studying entomology. Students learned about careers as entomologists. They went to the school’s courtyard to identify and admire specific insects. And they learned how bugs, while considered appalling here, served as sources of nutrition for people across the globe. In my view, you can't beat a lesson that strengthens a child's appreciation of nature, exposes them to new career paths, expands their worldview, and gives them a good time.

P.S. I got to eat several insects myself in front of the student body as a "special guest," and I can give you some tips, in case you ever need them. If you're going to eat two giant crickets at once, have a bottle of water handy, because those suckers are dry. And if you're considering eating a stink bug, just remember, it got its name for a reason...

Elvis, Little Mermaid and Dirty Harry? An AI chat unlike any other about the King's movies

John Beifuss, features reporter

I’ve written a lot of really stupid stories in my day, but perhaps the most stupid ― or should I adopt the variant spelling that UrbanDictionary.com defines as “just a bit worse than stupid” and say “stoopid”? ― was published on Aug. 9, when, at the suggestion (mandate?) of the newspaper’s brain trust, I bantered with an Artificial Intelligence system about the movie career of Elvis Presley.

Whether readers were amused or alienated I can’t say, but I myself got a few cheap chuckles out of the encounter, which became increasingly absurd even as the “chatbot” maintained an impenetrably cheery, polite and even apologetic demeanor ― all while no doubt also planning the overthrow of humankind. In any case, I probably never again will ask anyone: “Could Elvis have played Lassie?”

A night away from the cold: How a Memphis homeless shelter handles the winter season

Brooke Muckerman, county government reporter

Working with the team at Room In The Inn, I was able to join them for the first night of the winter season and give readers an inside look at what a typical night at RITI looks like. RITI does incredible hands-on work for the unhoused population of Memphis and Shelby County, from their overnight congregational shelter to their Recuperative Care Center and family shelter they provide a much-needed service to our neighbors who are often overlooked. Thanks to RITI’s openness and the incredible work of our photographer Chris Day, the story was able to shed light on such a pressing issue in Memphis.

'Small hotels don't help': Why Memphis needs more large hotels to attract bigger events

Neil Strebig, economic development reporter

This was a tough one to decide, mainly because I love the part of my job that lets me tour through old buildings and share updates on what the historic properties around Memphis may soon become. But ultimately, the hotel puzzle piece is too big to ignore.

It’s my favorite from this past year simply because it is one of the most important. Since I’ve been in Memphis I’ve heard this conversation regarding the convention center and the lack of a full-service hotel. This story highlights that and the reality that there isn’t much else coming in terms of hotel rooms in the pipeline. The more damning part of that is how that hurts growth in Memphis.

Downtown development is on the upswing, but to capitalize on that momentum and tourism dollars, larger hotels and convention groups are necessary. I believe the story does a good job of showcasing how this isn’t just a hotel issue. It impacts future development with inventory being used, and visitor spending, and helps shed light on how integral tourism is for the Downtown economy and, consequently the city.

It’s a line that was never made in the story (nor my coverage on the topic while at the Daily Memphian), but in regards to the Grand Hyatt and its role: That deal was a blow no matter how you slice it for the city. Part of the hotel issue, specifically the Grand Hyatt, is understanding corporations have preferred brands. Just like any of us might prefer one franchise to another, such as Starbucks. Companies seek out certain hospitality brands. The Grand Hyatt is one of those. There are only 62 in the world.

Obituaries for two pillars of the Memphis music community

Bob Mehr, music reporter

Jared McStay, owner of Shangri-La Records, and veteran musician died Wednesday at the age of 57.

Writing obituaries can be both a difficult and rewarding task. Trying to capture the life of a human being, talking to newly bereaved family members and friends, and putting all those raw emotions and deep feelings into a factual summary is a delicate balancing act for a writer.

In 2023, I had the honor and responsibility of writing a pair of obits for two much beloved local music figures in guitarist Dave Cousar and musician/record store owner Jared McStay ― both of whom died too soon, felled by cancer. Unlike some Memphis musicians, neither Cousar or McStay were world-famous, yet their work and lasting contributions to their community loomed large. Both were the best exemplars of what makes Memphis and its music scene so special.

How a Collierville man's toy drive is putting smiles on faces of Le Bonheur patients

Corey Davis, suburban reporter

Shaun Smith, a financial specialist at Pinnacle Financial Partners, shows his excitement about the donations he has received so far for his Little Wheels Big Hearts of Tennessee toy drive for Le Bonheur Children’s Research Hospital at 9057 Poplar Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 in Germantown, Tenn.

The story involving Shaun Smith, a financial specialist at Pinnacle Financial Partners, who leads a local toy drive geared to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, is probably the one I’m most proud of doing since I started here last month.

Smith helped spearhead a toy drive started in October 2018 to collect and donate toys to underprivileged and underserved children in the area. Smith felt doing something to help children less fortunate could help uplift his spirits from still dealing with the loss of his father, who passed away in December 2016.

The toy drive called Little Wheels Big Hearts of Tennessee evolved to Smith collecting toys for Le Bonheur’s toy room called Bunny Lane. The space is where new patients go to pick out new toys to keep and play with during the time they’re being treated at the hospital.

The 30 best restaurants in Memphis in 2023: Soul food, seafood and so much more

Jennifer Chandler, Food & Dining Reporter

What a project! I was challenged to find the best of the best restaurants in Memphis. That’s a hard assignment when your hometown has a vibrant restaurant scene with dozens and dozens of excellent dining options.To build my list I decided to focus on restaurants that in my opinion make Memphis such a special place.I ended up with an eclectic list of everything from fine dining to fast-casual eateries. This list shows that you don’t have to be “fancy” to be considered one of the best.The common denominator is that each eatery in this list is its a Memphis original showing the owner’s creativity and dedication to hospitality. Each exceeds the expectations of the diner … and is a place I for one always look forward to going to for a delicious meal.

I try my best every day to tell the stories of all the talented people behind Memphis’ food and restaurant community, and it’s an honor to work on projects like this one.

Many predicted Memphis would burn after Tyre Nichols. How protestors defied expectations

Micaela Watts, healthcare, equity and access reporter

As the days ticked down to the anticipated release of Memphis police footage that captured the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, national media outlets worked overtime to create a narrative that Memphis would burn once the world saw what happened to Nichols.

Of course, that didn't happen.

Memphis protests, for myriad reasons, typically stay peaceful. I was glad to pen this piece that accurately reflects the efforts of seasoned organizers to keep public demonstrations safe for all and examine the factors that also contribute to peaceful protests, such as police response.

It was my way of pushing back against all those who believed they knew our city better than we did.

'A life they deserve:' Habitat for Humanity continues to change lives, 40 years on

Jacob Wilt, general assignment reporter

Gerre Currie, vice president and community development officer at Financial Federal Bank and chair of the Memphis Habitat board of directors, helped hang wall panels alongside other volunteers, donors, staff and future Habitat homebuyers in Castalia Heights, Thursday, Aug. 17.

It's really hard to pick just one, but I know one of my favorites was this story on Habitat for Humanity. Despite it being a blazing hot day, about 100 people showed up to work, and it was a really cool thing to see. Every person who showed up was ecstatic to be there.

I also talked to someone who got a home from Habitat back in 2019, and it was really touching to hear how it changed her life. The whole thing made me want to get involved, and I hope to make time for it in the near future.

Nashville's jail opened its mental health facility 3 years ago. Now Shelby Co. could get a similar one

Lucas Finton, public safety and criminal justice reporter

The exterior of the Behavioral Care Center in Nashville. The facility takes people who show signs of mental illness that get arrested and treats them for 30 days as an alternative to incarceration.

Covering public safety and the criminal justice system can lend itself to feeling hopeless about Memphis. Plans about the best way forward often are contentious, and changes are rarely tangible. One thing that everyone in Shelby County seems to agree on is that there are far too many people charged with minor crimes, usually due to mental health struggles, who are locked up at 201 Poplar.

In mid-April this year, I had to opportunity to drive over to Nashville and tour an extension of the Davidson County Jail called the Behavioral Care Center. Flooded with natural light, and with all employees wearing blue scrubs, the facility felt like anything but a jail.

Months after touring, Shelby County Government has taken small steps towards establishing something similar in Memphis. Though far from set in stone here, seeing how Nashville put theirs in action, and hearing about some of the positive results, is a reason to hope.

What were your favorites?

