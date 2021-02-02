Who were the FBI agents killed in Florida? Both had history of pursuing child-porn cases

Aaron Leibowitz, David Ovalle, Jay Weaver
Updated

The two FBI agents fatally shot while serving a warrant Tuesday morning in Sunrise were Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom had a distinguished history of investigating child pornography and sexual exploitation cases in South Florida.

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the two in a statement on Tuesday.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” Wray said in the statement.

Alfin had worked on multiple high-profile cases, according to court records and media coverage.

Last March, he helped bring a case against former Miami mayoral aide Rene Pedrosa for allegedly groping a teen boy at City Hall and exchanging lewd photos. Alfin authored the affidavit filed in support of federal charges against Pedrosa for production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Alfin, 36, had been an FBI special agent since 2009, according to his affidavit in the Pedrosa case. He said he had testified in federal court more than 20 times in more than 10 federal districts, and was assigned to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Miami.

Alfin was also involved in a large-scale FBI hacking campaign known as Operation Pacifier, designed to investigate crimes on the dark web and seize child pornography from a website called Playpen. Alfin testified in federal court that FBI and Department of Justice executives had approved a plan for the FBI to briefly operate the Playpen site after they seized it in an effort to identify users.

Playpen founder Steven W. Chase of Naples was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2017.

“It’s the same with any criminal violation: As they get smarter, we adapt, we find them,” Alfin said at the time in a story about the case published on the FBI website. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game, except it’s not a game. Kids are being abused, and it’s our job to stop that.”

Schwartzenberger, 43, wrote in a criminal affidavit last year that she had been an FBI special agent since 2005. She said she was assigned to the Miami outpost of the agency’s Innocent Images National Initiative, which investigates the online sexual exploitation of children.

“I have conducted and assisted in several child exploitation investigations and have executed search warrants that have led to seizures of child pornography,” she said in the affidavit, which supported charges related to child porn and enticement of a minor by a North Miami Beach man.

In 2018, Schwartzenberger spoke to a local TV station in West Palm Beach to warn of a “sextortion” scam involving con artists who would falsely claim they hacked into people’s webcams and then demand money to prevent the release of compromising photos.

“It is very traumatizing for the victim,” Schwartzenberger told CBS12 News. “Their reputation is on the line.”

At least twice in recent years, Schwartzenberger visited Rockway Middle School in Westchester to speak to students about online safety and cybercrimes, according to posts on social media.

“Great to have FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger join us to present to our 6th Grade Legal Studies & Forensic Science students about online safety and cyber crimes!” the school posted on Twitter last February.

On Tuesday morning, Alfin and Schwartzenberger were killed and three other FBI agents were wounded while serving a warrant at a home in Sunrise. After barricading himself in the home for several hours, the suspected gunman is believed to have shot and killed himself, a law enforcement source told the Herald.

Sunrise police said the man, who was suspected of child pornography possession, had holed up in his home at an apartment complex at 10100 Reflections Blvd. West. The child pornography case was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

Originally published

