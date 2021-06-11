They were fighting on a flight to Fort Lauderdale, then came smoke: ‘Very frightening’

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale had to be make a pit stop Wednesday afternoon due to a scary altercation while in the air.

Passenger Katie Engleson told Local 10 that a man and woman were arguing a few seats over.

After the woman struck the man with a cell phone, the phone began smoking, said the Parkland resident.

“It was definitely very, very frightening,” Engleson told the outlet.

“Everyone kind of went crazy and then all of a sudden we see smoke and I heard the words ‘fire’ and then next to us there was the object literally smoking.”

The plane was diverted before eventually heading to Fort Lauderdale a few hours later, said the airline.

“A Southwest flight operating from Dallas Love Field safely diverted to Pensacola International Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a dispute between two passengers traveling together that resulted in a broken cell phone which smoldered and was placed into a battery containment bag by our flight attendants,” Southwest Airlines told the Miami Herald in a statement Friday. “After the two passengers exited the aircraft in Pensacola, the flight continued to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and support of the customers onboard.”

It is unclear if the two people who left the plane were traveling together or what happened to them after they disembarked.