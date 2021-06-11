They were fighting on a flight to Fort Lauderdale, then came smoke: ‘Very frightening’

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale had to be make a pit stop Wednesday afternoon due to a scary altercation while in the air.

Another brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport. It’s part of a national trend

Passenger Katie Engleson told Local 10 that a man and woman were arguing a few seats over.

After the woman struck the man with a cell phone, the phone began smoking, said the Parkland resident.

“It was definitely very, very frightening,” Engleson told the outlet.

“Everyone kind of went crazy and then all of a sudden we see smoke and I heard the words ‘fire’ and then next to us there was the object literally smoking.”

Chaos at the counter: Video shows ‘crazy’ brawl at Miami airport before cops arrive

The plane was diverted before eventually heading to Fort Lauderdale a few hours later, said the airline.

“A Southwest flight operating from Dallas Love Field safely diverted to Pensacola International Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a dispute between two passengers traveling together that resulted in a broken cell phone which smoldered and was placed into a battery containment bag by our flight attendants,” Southwest Airlines told the Miami Herald in a statement Friday. “After the two passengers exited the aircraft in Pensacola, the flight continued to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and support of the customers onboard.”

It is unclear if the two people who left the plane were traveling together or what happened to them after they disembarked.

Recommended Stories

  • Delta flight diverted after passenger became "threat"

    The carrier says the passenger was "unruly." "CBS This Morning Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson says the pilot said the passenger became a threat.

  • Note found in Delta plane provides time capsule from start of pandemic

    As the world rapidly shut down last March and thousands of airplanes went out of service and into long-term storage in the desert, a Delta Air Lines pilot tucked a handwritten note inside a tray table only to be found by a pilot who would someday bring that plane back into service. As the fallout from the pandemic paralyzed air travel, dozens of planes had been arriving each day in Victorville Airport, an airport with no commercial service about two hours outside of Los Angeles primarily used to store airplanes for long periods of time. Another Delta pilot flew to Victorville 435 days later to bring Delta plane 3009 back into service.

  • End of an era: American Airlines is retiring its in-flight magazine, joining Delta and Southwest

    United Airlines is the last airline among the big four U.S. airlines to publish an in-flight magazine for passengers.

  • Airlines say passengers and their baggage are getting heavier, and they're responding with new safety plans

    American Airlines told the WSJ that its new average passenger weight was 182 pounds in summer, up 8 pounds on it previous estimates.

  • Passenger fight leads to cell phone fire and causes flight to be rerouted

    Two passengers removed from plane in Pensacola, Florida

  • Maid of honor drops out of wedding over bride’s ‘superficial’ demand for her husband: ‘She is being shallow’

    The bride thought the maid of honor's husband's looks would ruin the photos.

  • Hawaii is asking tourists to stop renting U-Haul moving vans amid the massive rental car shortage

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority now recommends reserving a rental car before booking the rest of the trip.

  • Shower? Check. Flat-screen TV? Check. Try 'roughing it' in a tricked-out camper van

    If you have deep pockets, bunking in a camper van can be a bit like staying in a five-star hotel on wheels.

  • 2021 Acura TLX Long-Term Update | Seats look great, feel less so

    There's a lot to like about our Acura TLX A-Spec's interior. In particular, I love the vivid red leather upholstery, the satisfying drive mode selector, and the loads of space inside. What I'm not so in love with is the actual design of the front seats.

  • Helicopter Crew Rescues 4 Women Stuck in Boat Dangling Over Edge of Dam in Texas: 'Scary!'

    The small, electric rental boat had drifted too close to the dam and became “highly centered” on the spillway, which was open due to recent rains in Austin, authorities tell PEOPLE

  • Trump administration subpoenaed Apple for lawmakers' data -New York Times

    The U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including those of Representative Adam Schiff, then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, the Times said. Prosecutors under Jeff Sessions, the first attorney general in Trump's Republican administration, were seeking to find the sources behind media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, the Times said.

  • How Cruise Ship Cabins Are Changing to Better Serve Groups and Families

    Say hello to better bathrooms and extra storage.

  • Umpire accidentally hits Jose Abreu in knee with baseball bat

    Of all the guys on the field, this ump hit the reigning AL MVP.

  • Movie Theater Popcorn Cake steals the spotlight every time

    Before reading about it on The Takeout, it had never once occurred to me to dump a few boxes of candy into a tub of hot movie theater popcorn. While I’m tempted to try it, I worry that that sort of snack bar extravagance would cost, what, $50? I know, I know—theaters need to sell overpriced concessions to make money. But if I start buying myself both candy and popcorn every time I go to the movies, then my kids are going to expect me to buy them candy and popcorn every time, too.

  • ‘There’s no room’: COVID takes Haiti by surprise

    For more than a year, Haiti escaped the worst ravages of the COVID pandemic, reporting few cases and fatalities. It was a rare break for the poorest country in the Americas, which has so often been beset by misfortune. Until now. As some countries are already moving into a post-pandemic world thanks to vaccination campaigns, Haiti is grappling with its first serious outbreak, and the country has yet to receive its first batch of vaccine doses or administer a single shot. Doctors like Ronald Laroche are also sounding the alarm. "All public and private sites are taking in patients. There's no room for anymore. More sites must be opened to meet the needs of patients with breathing difficulties, so as to avert a catastrophe." Officially, Haiti has had recorded nearly 16 thousand infections and 333 deaths from COVID-19 among its 11 million people - relatively low case numbers compared to elsewhere in Latin America and the Caribbean. Yet data is limited due to low testing rates and doctors say the real numbers are likely much higher. And local health officials are warning the upwards trend could prove "catastrophic." President Jovenel Moise -- who at one point urged Haitians to drink unproven medicinal tea to ward off the virus -- is now implementing strict public health measures. "We are taking measures to prohibit ceremonies, recreational activities, end of school year celebrations. Those activities are to be prohibited. These are measures taken by the government to protect students and educational personnel during this difficult moment where the coronavirus is causing real victims." Poor sanitation means disease can spread fast in Haiti. Its slums are densely packed, and its already overwhelmed and inefficient healthcare system is dependent on fickle donations. Despite the threat - many locals still dismiss the virus as not a big deal or even doubt its existence. While other Haitians are fearful they could be exposed. HAITIAN CITIZEN, MADJINA ANTOINE:"Even though we try to follow the indications to protect ourselves, it's not easy in Haiti. People are very close to each other inside trucks. If I am wearing my face mask, others do not. We are trying to respect social distancing, washing hands, using hand sanitizer. But in spite of all that, we don't feel protected." Next week, Haiti should receive its first batch of COVID vaccines - 130,000 doses - through the World Health Organization's COVAX vaccination scheme. Providing some hope in the race against the virus.

  • Woodchuck Rides on Golden Retriever's Back Across Massachusetts Lake, Gives Dog a 'Little Kiss'

    Lauren Russell captured the "unbelievable" moment her dog Wally befriended a woodchuck while swimming in Massachusetts' Hickory Hills Lake

  • Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases

    Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Millennium ship testing positive for COVID-19. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now vaccinated, cruise lines have been striving to get business going. Shares in Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, which all booked massive losses last year as restrictions brought the industry to a standstill, fell between 1% and 2% in response to the positive tests.

  • Hundreds hold rare protest in Bahrain after prisoner's death

    Hundreds have held a rare protest in Bahrain over the death of a prisoner from the coronavirus despite being vaccinated months earlier by the island kingdom. The demonstration Wednesday night saw protesters march in the streets of the village of Diah over the death earlier in the day of Husain Barakat. Videos of the protest, which corresponded to Associated Press reporting on the demonstrations, saw those marching shout that they held King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa responsible for Barakat's death over poor care.

  • Time to Shop Lorde's Sunny Yellow Look from the "Solar Power" Music Video

    This outfit is pure sunshine.

  • Microsoft is now trolling us with maddening Windows 11 teases

    Six years ago, Microsoft’s Jerry Nixon stated unequivocally that “Windows 10 is the last version of Windows.” Microsoft skipped over Windows 9 to get to a nice, round number, and the plan was to update the product known as Windows 10 for decades to come. But as we approach a June 24th event during which …