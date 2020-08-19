They were fighting at sea. What she trickled down the hatch got her arrested

A Florida couple’s fight at sea took an ugly turn early Sunday morning.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Smith, 48, and her husband, Jeffery, got into a verbal altercation while on their cabin cruiser off Clearwater.

While the 47-year-old man was lying down below deck, she opened the hatch and urinated on him, according to the complaint.

When he attempted to get away from her, Smith reportedly went after him elsewhere on the boat and bit him on the right side of his stomach.

Deputies noted injuries consistent with his story. The suspect later admitted what she did after she was read her rights, the complaint said.

The St. Petersburg woman was charged with domestic battery, and booked into the county jail. She was released on her own recognizance and ordered to wear an alcohol monitor.