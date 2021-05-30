There were fights, fires, and even a a striptease on a police cruiser's roof after a viral TikTok party in Seattle descended into chaos

There were fights, fires, and even a a striptease on a police cruiser's roof after a viral TikTok party in Seattle descended into chaos
Joshua Zitser
·1 min read
Kid Steez advertises the &quot;Washington Kickback&quot;
A TikTok user advertises the "Washington Kickback." Two people were arrested at the party. @kidsteez_/Tiktok

  • After TikTok videos inviting Seattle teens to a "kickback" went viral, large crowds partied at Alki Beach.

  • Police shut down the event after reports of fires, fights, and stripteases on police cars.

  • Two people have been arrested.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A viral TikTok party in Alki Beach in Seattle, Washington was shut down by "hundreds" of police officers after it descended into chaos, local broadcaster King5 reported.

Police made two arrests after "multiple fights" broke out, the Seattle Police Department said.

@fozzy_ben

Went to the Washington kickback! ##washingtoncheck ##washingtonkickback ##alkibeach

♬ original sound - Ben Richey

Roads leading to the park were closed after reports of robberies and fires, the police added.

Videos from the event also show people dancing on the roofs of police cars.

"We just watched as a woman did a striptease on top of a police cruiser and was forced away," Kiro 7 reporter Ryan Simms said.

Police officers used loudspeakers to disperse the crowds and to urge people to leave the park.

The event appears to have been organized by teenagers on TikTok. User @kidsteez_ started advertising a "Washington Kickback" on Tuesday.

@kidsteez_

Steez Kickback ##fyp ##TeamUSATryout ##TWDSurvivalChallenge ##foryou ##adrian ##adrianskickback ##washington ##washingtonstate ##washingtoncheck ##viral ##xyzcba

♬ Funky Suspense - Bensound

Several of the video invites posted by @kidsteez_ collectively received over 400,000 views.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Racist, hateful recordings show the Wyandotte County DA’s ‘integrity’ unit had none

    What did District Attorney Mark Dupree know about what was going on in his own office?

  • About 40 years old and living with parents: Meet South Korea's 'kangaroo tribe'

    “Let’s be honest. How could I let my precious boy have a hard time?” Lee Young-wook, 61, said.

  • Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer

    Ricky Gervais issued a statement Saturday, commenting on the “immediate removal” of Netflix’s “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson following accusations made by several women of predatory behavior. “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” Gervais said. Gervais’ long-time collaborator was the subject of an anonymous email sent to Netflix and BAFTA, detailing a history of sexual misconduct. Although his name was initially withheld, the U.K. outlet The Times revealed it was Hanson, and it reported that 11 women complained about the producer’s behavior. Hanson has since been removed from “After Life” and suspended by BAFTA. “Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him,” one of the women wrote in the email, which The Times received an excerpt of. It went on: “At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways. He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women — us — that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself — and others — that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.” Hanson denied all claims, saying in part through an attorney, “I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled [sic] at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.” Aside from “After Life,” Gervais has worked with Hanson on numerous projects, including, the BBC/HBO comedy series “Extras,” the film “Cemetery Junction” and the short-lived series “Life’s Too Short” and “Derek.” Read original story Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer At TheWrap

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene broke out a 'really bad Mexican accent' during a speech in Georgia to mock drug cartels and Democrats

    Greene, a Republican representative and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial remarks.

  • Over 100 employees sued a Houston hospital for requiring COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were forced to be 'human guinea pigs'

    The workers are accusing Houston Methodist of "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment."

  • Republicans who embraced Trump’s big lie run to become election officials

    Countrywide campaigns for secretaries of state underscore new Republican focus to take control of election administration In Georgia, Congressman Jody Hice is running to unseat Brad Raffensperger, the Republican who refused to ‘find’ votes for Donald Trump. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republicans who have embraced baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen are now running to serve as the chief elections officials in several states, a move that could give them significant power over election processes. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The campaigns, first detailed by Politico last week, underscore a new focus to take control of election administration. Secretaries of state, who are elected to office in partisan contests that have long been overlooked, wield enormous power over election rules in their state, are responsible for overseeing election equipment, and are a key player in certifying – making official – election results. Winning secretary of state offices across the country would give conspiracy theorists enormous power to wreak havoc in the 2024 presidential election, including potentially blocking candidates who win the most votes from taking office. “This is an indication of wanting, basically, to have a man inside who can undermine,” said Sylvia Albert, the director of voting and elections at Common Cause, a government watchdog group. “Clearly these are not people who believe in the rule of law. And people who run our government need to follow the rule of law. So it is concerning that they are running.” In Arizona, Mark Finchem, a Republican in the state house, is seeking the GOP’s nomination to be secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Finchem, who was at the US Capitol on 6 January, has repeatedly voiced support for the “Stop the Steal” movement, falsely claimed the election was stolen from Donald Trump, and backed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He is also a staunch supporter of an ongoing Republican effort to review 2.1m ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county, an exercise experts say is designed to try to undermine the election results. Jody Hice, a Republican Georgia congressman who voted to try to block certification of the electoral college, is also running to serve as the top election official in his state and Trump has already endorsed him. He is trying to unseat Brad Raffensperger, an incumbent Republican, who drew Trump’s ire after refusing to “find” votes for him there. In Nevada, Jim Marchant, a former Republican congressional candidate who alleged fraud and tried to overturn his loss last year is running to serve as secretary of state there. Kristina Karamo, a Republican who made baseless claims about fraud in Michigan, is also running to be the top elected official there. Finchem, Hice, Marchant and Karamo all did not respond to interview requests. Jena Griswold, Colorado’s top election official and the chair of the Democratic association of secretaries of state was blunt in her assessment of the four candidates. She said it was concerning many of them were running in swing states where there were attempts to overturn the 2020 election. “People who spread lies about our elections to try to help their own political parties are not fit to protect elections,” she said in an interview. “They should not be elected to these offices.” Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she was “deeply worried” about the prospect of people who spread lies about elections becoming top state election officials. “We’re seeing now an escalation of the tactics and a proliferation of the tactics that we’ve experienced over the past year to undermine democracy,” she said. “And they’ve now taken on this focus on who has the authority over our elections in 2022 and 2024 really. And using the time now to change the rules of the game and the people who oversee it.” The role of a secretary of state can vary in each state, but in many places they wield enormous unilateral authority to create voting regulations and interpret election rules. That power was on display in 2020, when secretaries across the country made key decisions on access to drop boxes and sending out mail-in ballot applications, among other measures. After election day, Republican and Democratic secretaries of state in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada stood as bulwarks against Trump’s efforts to overturn the results, both by dispelling accusations of fraud and refusing to stop the certification of elections. Benson, Michigan’s top election official, noted that secretaries of state were often one of the most trusted sources of information around election processes. In March, Benson’s office released a detailed report dispelling claims of abnormalities in Antrim county, which had become a major focus of those who believed the election was stolen. She also beat back claims there was wrongdoing in Detroit, where Trump used baseless accusations of fraud to try to stop certification of the result, and released a statement in March noting more than 250 audits had confirmed the results of the election. The Nevada secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, investigated GOP claims of fraud and publicly said in April there was no evidence for the claim – a move that earned her a censure from her own party. Raffensperger was one of the most prominent voices to defy Trump last year and say there was no fraud in his state and championed audits and hand recounts that backed him up. “You have inherent in the position of bully pulpit to amplify truth, or in the cases of bad actors, perhaps amplify misinformation,” she said. “That’s another pernicious aspect of individuals who would seek to occupy this office as the state’s chief election officer who are not committed to telling the truth … they are instead committed to spreading the big lie or other misinformation that create chaos.”

  • Sheriff: Claims against Missouri lawmaker not credible

    A Missouri sheriff said Friday that he didn’t find credible a report that a man who is now a state lawmaker had sex with a drunken 19-year-old while on duty as a police officer in 2015. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte dismissed the claims as “sour grapes” and said they were brought forward by law enforcement officials with political vendettas against Rep. Chad Perkins, a 42-year-old Republican from Bowling Green. Frankford police Chief Josh Baker in April sent documents about the claims to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the House speaker and other law enforcement agencies.

  • Dashcam footage incriminates drug gang after a taxi driver accidentally left the camera rolling as they plotted crimes

    The taxi driver's footage was seized after he was arrested for his role in helping a drugs ring supply Class A drugs to people in the UK.

  • The Omni Dallas hotel is hosting a QAnon conference starring Michael Flynn

    Photos from the event show Flynn helping auction what appears to be a flag quilt with a "Q" embroidered on it.

  • New York mayoral race tests Democratic Party's stance on policing

    After more than 20 people were shot during another bloody weekend in New York, Andrew Yang, a leading candidate to become the city’s next mayor, stood outside a Bronx housing project and called for an immediate increase in the number of police officers who investigate gun crimes and patrol subways. A year ago, protests over police brutality and racial injustice rocked cities across the country.

  • ‘Inside The NBA’ Cohost Charles Barkley Wants Players To “Beat The Hell” Out Of Fans

    TNT cohost Charles Barkley, who once infamously claimed not to be a role model, advocated on Thursday for players to “beat the hell” out of fans. Speaking on the Inside the NBA show on TNT, Barkley was responding to recent reports of bad fan behavior. The incidents included a fan dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards player […]

  • Police officers shouldn't have ‘unfettered discretion’ to make pretextual stops, says former Detroit Police chief

    Former Detroit Police chief Ralph Godbee said the problem is pretextual stops are “not done equally in different communities.”

  • Kim Kardashian Defends Tone-Deaf Birthday Trip After COVID Diagnosis Revealed on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

    Remember that luxurious 40th birthday vacation Kim Kardashian took back in October at the height of the pandemic? She caught a lot of heat for her tone-deaf posts when many Americans were out of work and hadn’t seen their families in months. Well, that trip is coming back to bite her, thanks to the Keeping […]

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Pics from Son James Wilkie's High School Graduation: 'Our Fervent Hope'

    Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a trio of black and white photos from her oldest's high school graduation on Instagram, Friday

  • High school officials livid after softball fence was oddly moved without permission

    The school's athletic director had purportedly received several complaints from parents, who claimed the outfield fence was too close to home plate.

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • Biden budget drops Hyde Amendment to allow public funding of abortion

    U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed 2022 budget omits a ban on federal funding for most abortions that has been part of government spending bills for decades. The budget, released Friday, makes no mention of the "Hyde Amendment," first passed in 1976, which has been included in federal spending bills since. The amendment, which restricts abortion coverage for recipients of Medicare, Medicaid, federal employees, servicewomen and Washington, D.C., residents, could still be added to any final 2022 spending bill as it moves through Congress.

  • No alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July

    "Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions inflight, we have made the decision to pause the previously announced re-start of alcohol service onboard June (Hawaii flights) and July," said Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz. After airlines resumed travel following easing of COVID-19 led restrictions, they had mostly suspended in-flight services on domestic flights to avoid having passengers remove their masks while eating or drinking. Southwest Airlines' decision comes following an incident where a passenger assaulted a flight attendant verbally and physically, during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday.

  • IRS Announces it Will Automatically Correct Tax Returns for Unemployment Tax Breaks

    The IRS recently announced that it will start to automatically correct tax returns for those that filed for unemployment in 2020 and also qualify for the $10,200 tax break, Forbes reported. See: IRS...

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation