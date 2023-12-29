Were fired UW-La Crosse chancellor's free speech rights violated? Experts weigh in

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow announced he would step down at the end of the 2023-24 school year during his annual university address Monday.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired for producing pornographic videos with his wife said the termination violated his free speech rights and is contemplating a lawsuit.

Ousted chancellor Joe Gow said he never received an opportunity to make his case before the UW Board of Regents and suggested he wasn't afforded his due process rights.

"I am perfectly fine if the regents want to criticize what we've done, but to say that I'm going to lose my position, that is a clear violation of First Amendment," Gow told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It is a clear violation of the regents' commitment to academic freedom. ... It's a clear violation of Wisconsin's constitution and statutes."

The UW Board of Regents is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Friday morning to discuss an "ongoing personnel matter" and "potential litigation."

How strong would Gow's case be? Experts were somewhat divided on whether a free speech claim would hold up in court.

Firing faculty vs. chancellor are separate processes

Gow had previously announced plans to step down as chancellor at the end of this school year and return to campus next fall as a communications professor. He was fired Wednesday and put on paid adminstrative leave while UW-La Crosse reviews his status as a tenured professor.

Gow served as chancellor under a limited appointment contract. UW System policy says limited appointees don't have a right to receive minimum notice before termination.

Firing a tenured faculty member is more cumbersome, with specific steps laid out in state code. UW System President Jay Rothman initiated the faculty dismissal process by requesting newly appointed UW-La Crosse Chancellor Betsy Morgan investigate Gow.

"I don’t think he has much of a leg to stand on for his chancellor position," said Donald Downs, a retired UW-Madison professor with expertise in free speech and the First Amendment. "He’s got a better case for his tenured position."

Gow has said what he did with his wife was in his capacity as a private citizen.

But Downs said the privacy claim actually undercuts Gow's First Amendment argument because the court's balancing test requires the speech at issue to address a matter of public concern. The test pits the interests of the public university as an employer against the free speech interests of its employees.

"If the chancellor had said something clearly of public interest involving core principles of the university, and the regents, for whatever reason, didn’t like that, regardless of the contract, it would pose a legitimate question of free speech," he said. "But this is a purely private matter."

Scott Schneider, an expert in higher education law, agreed with Downs. Sex videos were not addressing a matter of public concern.

"There’s no First Amendment or free speech issue," he said. "That’s absurd."

Gow's faculty appointment is more of a contract claim, Schneider said. The university must decide whether there is "just cause" to revoke his tenured status.

Schneider said he's seen professors at other institutions lose their tenured status for what he said were less egregious reasons than Gow's.

National free speech group weighs in on Gow's case with different take

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, also known as FIRE, is a national, nonpartisan free speech watchdog. Adam Goldstein, the group's vice president of strategic initiatives, said sex qualifies as a matter of public concern. He noted the intense public interest in the case.

Goldstein's larger concern, however, was the effect Gow's speech — his videos and other content — had on campus and whether it justified restricting his speech.

Did enrollment fall? Have students been harmed? It's on the UW System to provide evidence of the impact, he said.

UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said staff were alerted to the matter the week of Dec. 18.

The short timeline between learning about Gow's behavior and the chancellor's Dec. 27 firing made Goldstein even more skeptical of UW's ability to make its case.

"How much does a campus change in a week?" he asked. "When pressed, what could (UW) demonstrate in court?"

Goldstein hesitated to classify Gow's case as strong or weak. Perhaps the UW Regents know more than what the board has let on publicly, he suggested.

"But on the basis of what’s appeared so far, I haven’t seen anything to say they (the board) shouldn’t be concerned," he said. "The case seems to have something to it."

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Could UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow fight firing on free speech?