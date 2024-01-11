‘We were freaking out’: Couple recalls being stuck in elevator in Sandman Hotel explosion

Scot and Angela Cockroft were on a personal getaway the day the basement level of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth exploded.

The couple from Prosper had just come from grabbing a bite to eat when they got back to the hotel and were on an elevator to their room.

It was when the doors closed that Scot and Angela immediately heard a “loud boom” and the elevator stopped moving.

“Our initial thought was like a cable broke or the elevator malfunctioned,” Angela told the Star-Telegram.

But the North Texas couple knew it wasn’t an issue with the elevator when the cabin began to fill with thick smoke and debris.

“Almost like you’re in a sandstorm or something. It was weird,” Angela said.

The pair made one of the first calls to 911 at 3:31 p.m., when the elevator quickly began operating again before it came to its final stop and all the lights had gone out.

“That’s really where we kind of freaked out a little bit,” Scot said.

They also began to think there was a fire in the building, which led them to try opening the elevator doors.

After forcing their way out of the elevator in the dark, the pair discovered they were on the ninth floor. To their advantage, the emergency stairwell was located right next to the elevator and they were able to make their way out of the building.

“I walked out and I was shocked to see the front of the hotel is in the street. I was trying to make sure that me and Angela didn’t get separated because there was a lot of people and a lot of chaos going on,” Scot said.

The Monday afternoon explosion blew out the windows and walls on the first two floors of the 20-story hotel in the historic Waggoner Building, sending debris into the streets. Multiple people — all believed to be adults — were injured, with 21 hospitalized or treated on scene, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar.

Knowing that help was on the way is what let Scot and Angela stay calm under the circumstances.

“Before we got off the elevator, we could hear fire trucks,” Scot said. “I think one of the fire stations is real close and so that made us feel better.”

While Scot and Angela experienced some throat and lung irritation due to the smoke, they did not have any injuries.

“It [the elevator] actually protected us from much more severe injuries because right where we were waiting and standing to get on the elevator, that area was highly affected,” the couple said. The first floor was heavily damaged by the explosion.

“We’re blessed that we were out of that area within, you know, it may have only been 30 seconds, but we were out of that area before it blew up,” said Scot.

Although their stay at the hotel was cut short, Scot and Angela say hotel management have been easy to work with and responsive to guests.

“I think they’ve handled it well in a situation that I don’t know that you could ever really prepare for,” said Angela.

The explosion is believed to have occurred in the basement level of the hotel, where the Musume restaurant is located.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the incident “was some type of gas explosion,” but the exact cause remains under investigation.

There are no indications the blast was intentional, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

There was a strong smell of natural gas in the area, but it was initially unknown whether the gas leak was the cause or happened or a result of the explosion. Technicians with the gas company, Atmos Energy, were also on the scene assisting with the investigation and checking the lines.

Fifteen victims went to local hospitals, with one in critical condition and four in serious condition. The most severely injured patient, a woman working in the restaurant who suffered major burns, was transferred to Parkland Memorial in Dallas.

Dr. Raj Gandhi, medical director of trauma services at JPS, said Tuesday that the hospital received seven patients total. Two were admitted there and four were treated and released. Others were treated and released from Baylor and Texas Health Harris hospitals.

The hotel’s 104-year-old building sustained significant damage, but over-engineering with a steel frame may have protected it from the worst impact of the blast. With initial assessments showing the building is not in danger of collapse, authorities planned to help board up the windows Wednesday, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said.

Police department spokesperson Officer Jimmy Pollozani said Tuesday that some streets in the area would be closed until further notice, including Throckmorton and Houston from West Seventh to West Ninth, and West Eighth Street from Throckmorton to Main. Anything inside that area is considered a hot zone and potentially unsafe, according to Pollozani. At least one of the streets, Eighth, will need repairs.

Businesses inside the hot zone area will remain closed, according to Pollozani. Those outside of that vicinity can use their discretion on whether to remain open. Employees who work in the area can call 817-392-8866 for more information.

Northland Properties Co., the Canadian company that owns the 245-room hotel, said in a statement that it was working with officials to determine how the explosion occurred and how much damage it caused.

“Our hearts remain with everyone who was affected, and we continue to stay in close contact and provide support to team members who have been injured,” the company said. “Our primary focus is supporting those who have been impacted, as well as the safety and well-being of staff, guests, and the local community.”