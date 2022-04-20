They were friends. Now one convicted in the other's 2019 murder

Update: This story was updated April 20, 2022 with information from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Ron-Ricco Duncan was convicted of felony murder and attempted armed robbery for the March 2019 fatal robbery of Gerald Beamon, according to the prosecutor's office. A sentencing hearing for Duncan is set for May 19, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Gerald Beamon and Ron-Ricco Duncan were friends. They went to high school together, worked together and the two 18-year-olds hung out often.

Together, police say, they also planned to rob and kill a man.

Now, Beamon is dead. And Duncan has been charged in his murder.

Duncan was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony murder and attempted armed robbery, five months after his friend was shot and killed in an abandoned apartment building on the north side of Indianapolis.

Duncan has been charged with his role in their plan to rob and kill Duncan's weed dealer, according to a probable cause affidavit. The attempted robbery went south, and Beamon was killed by their target.

Beamon was usually reliable about making it to work, his mother, Antonia Bradley, said, so the family was alarmed when he didn't show up for work in the days following his death.

Gerald Beamon, 18, was killed in March. This week, his friend was charged in connection to his murder.

His family called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, who were able to track his location using a GPS device on his body because of a robbery he had been arrested for in January. They found his body in an abandoned apartment complex near his father's house on April 1.

He had died two days before, but it would be five more months before police understood what had happened.

According to interviews from the probable cause affidavit for Duncan's arrest, police found messages from Duncan to Beamon sent March 29 saying, "it's like that other lick we hit," potentially referring to the robbery in January. Beamon responded "unsend that message dummy."

The following morning, Saturday, March 30, Beamon went to his father's house.

Then, around noon, Duncan messaged again, telling Beamon to "bring the pole," which is another term for a gun, according to the document. In the afternoon, Duncan came to Beamon's father's house and the two left.

Beamon, 18, was killed March 30th this year.

The plan was to meet up and rob and kill another man, who Duncan later told police was his weed dealer.

Duncan was interviewed by the police multiple times and told authorities conflicting stories. In his last testimony in the affidavit, however, Duncan admitted he helped set up the robbery and knew that Beamon had plans to kill the dealer in the process.

Duncan already had plans to rob him with Beamon and two other friends, according to the affidavit, but told police he and Beamon had found a way to rob him on their own.

That Saturday, after meeting up with Beamon, Duncan split off from him and went to his grandmother's house, where he had told the man they planned to rob to meet him. The robbery target drove up with his girlfriend, and Duncan got in the car. The three then drove to an abandoned apartment complex at 3237 N. Ruckle St.

The robbery target thought he was there to switch guns with Beamon, the affidavit said. When they arrived, Beamon was waiting out front.

Beamon felt uncomfortable doing the transaction outside, so he and the target entered the apartment complex alone while Duncan stayed outside, the affidavit said.

Duncan "knew Gerald was going to rob, kill him and take his gun, money and marijuana," the affidavit said. So when he heard gunshots ring out, he thought it was Beamon doing the shooting.

It wasn't until he heard screaming and saw the robbery target run out of the building, carrying Beamon's gun, that Duncan knew something was wrong, he told police.

Ron-Ricco Duncan, 18, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with murder and attempted armed robbery.

"Duncan asked why he did it and (the robbery target) started laughing," the affidavit said. "The next day (the robbery target) told him not to say anything or he would be killed."

The same night, Duncan messaged a friend saying "it's handled" and "I keep thinking about it," the affidavit said. Duncan also said "he was cryin" and "I could see him going away," according to the document.

Duncan was arrested Sept. 11 after testifying to police.

The robbery target is listed as a victim and a witness in the case, and is not being charged at this time. Because he has not been charged, IndyStar is not naming him.

The morning police found Beamon's body, his mother was in California. She received the news from her parents and his brothers and sisters.

She said she feels sadness for Duncan's family and for others affected by the violent event.

“It’s unfortunate for everyone," Bradley said. "It’s unfortunate for Gerald’s family and friends, and it’s also unfortunate for Ricco's family and friends."

Contact IndyStar reporter London Gibson at 317-444-6043 or lbgibson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @londongibson.

