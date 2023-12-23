‘We were in a full-blown firefight’: Security guard thankful to be alive after Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A security guard who was shot at a Tampa nightclub was shot an hour before his shift ended, and still has the bullet in his arm. But he’s thankful to be alive.

Caleb Kirby is now in a sling after he was shot before 5 a.m. at Chica’s Cabaret in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department is still searching for suspects.

“The bullet entered about half an inch below the center of my elbow, it hit bone directly, shattered part of that bone and fractured my arm, down my forearm,” Kirby said.

He said an argument started inside the club over a married woman.

“We had a guy come outside, start yelling, he was yelling racial slurs, cussing us out,” Kirby said. “We told him: hey man, it’s time to go and he didn’t like that idea. Told us he had something for us and everybody inside and booked it running to his car.”

He followed the guy making threats to his car and saw he had a gun.

“Before we could think anything over, we were in a full-blown firefight,” Kirby said.

During the exchange, Kirby said his weapon jammed.

“I went to get behind a vehicle to clear that jam and once I was mid-racking the pistol to clear the jam and I took the round to the arm,” he said.

After he yelled he was shot, Kirby said the shooter and his friend, who drove, jumped in the car and drove away.

“As far as I’m concerned, we did our job, we did it really good, because we kept the guy in the back of the parking lot,” Kirby said. “If me taking a round to the arm means nobody else inside gets hurt, or killed, that’s a price I can live with.”

Kirby said he did not recognize the shooter but was told he is a regular at the club.

“I do hope they catch this man and I hope he gets the punishment he deserves,” he said.

The guard said he is blessed to be able to return home to his wife and baby girl, and is thankful for the guys he works with.

“Our job at the end of the day, we are hired to go there and protect those people from potentially being on the next headline for a mass shooting,” he said.

Police are asking the community to come forward with information.

Officers said the shooting suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, possible blonde hair, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and Bass Pro hat. They said the driver of the vehicle is described as a Hispanic man, 175 pounds, 5’08”, short dark hair, in his 20s with a tattoo on his neck.

For the vehicle, the PD said it is a mid-size dark SUV, unknown make and model, with stock features. The suspect vehicle fled north bound on N. Grady Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers, 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

