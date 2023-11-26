We're getting to the end of the year — a good time to reflect on what museums are for

This will be my last chance to write for The Herald-Mail this year, so it seems like a good opportunity to spend some time in reflection.

This was a terrific year for the museum, and I hope many of you enjoyed our programs and exhibitions. We expect to close 2023 very close to the attendance levels we were seeing pre-pandemic. (We had 46,778 visitors in 2019, and we should be back up to 42,000 this year.)

Our exhibition schedule included our annual regional “Cumberland Valley Artists & Photographers” exhibitions, our Washington County Public School exhibitions and the beautiful exhibition from our collection, “Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Henry Singer & His Contemporaries.”

The museum is for fun! Two young visitors pose with Bjorn, the exhibition mascot, during Viking Day in June.

We also collaborated with our colleagues who manage the Maryland state collection on a show that combined our collections for a look at Maryland history and art history for “Treasures of State: Maryland’s Art Collection.”

We celebrated the accomplishments of Frederick, Md.'s own groundbreaking fashion designer Claire McCardell, and hosted a sold-out evening with her biographer, Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson.

We shopped at the Treasure Sale, marveled at Amazing Tablescapes and were delighted by Art in Bloom.

If I had to summarize the museum’s successes of 2023, I think I would choose the word community. We planned a special, thematic community day in conjunction with each exhibition, while continuing to partner with the city of Hagerstown for Fall Fest and the City Park Tree Lighting.

Our spring Celebrate Cumberland Valley Artists Day featured live local music and local beer, along with regional artists demonstrating and selling their work. We followed that with a fun Viking Day, attended by more than 500 people — who toured our exhibition, learned about Norse legends, made shields and took selfies with our visiting viking.

Treasures of State Community Day included living history demonstrations, period music, a fun selfie-station,and a visit by Captain Maryland.

In August, we hosted our first Garden Night at the Museum, a bring-your-own-picnic affair, for which we provided live music. An all-ages crowd enjoyed a beautiful summer night in our garden with extended museum hours and access to exhibitions.

At this year’s Fall Fest, we welcomed more than 900 people into the museum and hundreds more into the garden for outdoor games and art activities.

The museum is for friends! Two friends explore Picasso prints together during the opening event for the museum's new Picasso exhibition.

On Nov. 9 we hosted a preview party for “Picasso on Paper: the Artist as Printmaker 1923-1972.” For those of us who had worked on this exhibition for months — from discussing the impact and reputation of Picasso to customizing the installation for our venue, planning a more ambitious marketing campaign, developing education programs and hosting the opening party — it was extremely gratifying to finally share our work.

The show looks beautiful, the Spanish and southern French inspired menu vanished like some kind of magic trick, the French wine was enjoyed and the power of Picasso’s work was clear to all. It had me feeling like we were firing on all cylinders, as the saying goes.

The installation and exhibition content were just what we wanted, and the conversation happening around it was just right, too. It got me thinking (again) about museums (truthfully, it is what occupies much of my time). I had so much fun that I found myself thinking of all the wonderful ways the museum engages with the community, and found myself creating an inventory of what the museum is for.

Head of a Women Wearing a Hat, 1962, is one of the pieces in the museum's new Picasso exhibition. Collection of Timothy Collins.

Experiencing art is always part of the museum experience, but the museum makes space for a lot of other experiences as well.

What is the museum for? How would you answer that question? I have a long list of answers, and I offer them in no particular order. It’s for fun (events like our Picasso opening and other parties throughout the year). It’s for prompting interesting conversations. It’s for learning. It’s for taking time out. It’s for understanding ourselves and others. It’s for asking questions. It’s for family time. It’s for inspiration.

It’s for discovery. It’s for new experiences. It’s for making friends. It’s for rainy days, unbearably hot summer days, and any day. It’s for sharing. It’s for keeping to yourself. It’s for being surrounded by art, music, words, and the best of human expression. It’s for finding community and making a community.

I’d love to hear your answer to that question, “what’s the museum for?”

I hope you will visit the museum soon to experience the power of “Picasso on Paper: The Artist as Printmaker, 1923–72” and “Childhood Favorites: 100 Years of Children’s Book Illustration,” two exhibitions planned specifically to coincide with busy family visits during this holiday season.

As another community-building effort, we’re open Friday nights this Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. To see a complete list of Friday evening events, go to wcmfa.org/events/month/2023-12

Bring the whole family to enjoy the holiday lights in the park and have a memorable museum evening. The museum is for everyone.

Sarah Hall is the executive director of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays, and major holidays. Go to wcmfa.org for upcoming events. Follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

