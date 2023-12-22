'We're glad it's over:' Renovations over for Blue Heron Bridge; divers, snorkelers return

RIVIERA BEACH — Repairs to the Blue Heron Bridge are complete after months of detour, and scuba divers and snorkelers are delighting in the 14.7-acre marine park below it with renewed excitement and accessibility.

The aging Riviera Beach bridge inside Phil Foster Park has undergone improvements that allow dive enthusiasts and beachgoers returned access to its swimming area and famed 800-foot-long underwater snorkeling trail awash with exotic micro sea life that has been hailed as one of America's top shore dives.

“We’re glad it’s over. It was kind of a big pain in the butt,” said Jeff Nelson, a veteran dive instructor at Force-E Scuba Center in Riviera Beach.

The $2.8-million project wrapped up in November after seven months of construction that necessitated westbound bridge traffic be diverted to the eastbound side, with one lane in each direction. There are typically two lanes each way. On average, 21,800 vehicles crossed the bridge daily in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The channel remained open to marine traffic.

But it was the shoreline limitations that proved frustrating to divers and snorkelers seeking access to the popular artificial reef and snorkel trail in protected Lake Worth Lagoon. The bridge’s concrete foundation was restored, and repairs were made to approximately 985 feet of existing westbound decks of the bridge near the entrance to Phil Foster Park. As a result, the south side of the bridge with access to the beach and swimming entry was closed for several months last spring. Visitors could walk to that area but had to navigate steps there, often with heavy dive gear, and cross busy Blue Heron Boulevard at a traffic light to and from the north parking lot.

From left to right, Kaliana Conroy of Stuart, Feroz Khan of Boynton Beach, Alyssa Logiudice of Palm Beach Gardens and Sean Rogers of Viera prepare their gear for a dive at high tide at the Blue Heron Bridge.

Nelson, who has been diving Blue Heron Bridge for more than 30 years, said the project was challenging for the dive community and prompted a decline in business.

“Anyone with a disability couldn’t do it,” said Nelson. “If you were elderly or had knee or back issues, the climb up and down was just too much.”

Traffic drives by on the Blue Heron Boulevard Bridge on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

He said those customers are slowly returning to the renowned scuba site and its famously clear water full of rare critters and unusual statues. Nelson is also encouraged by sponge regrowth in the project area, noting concrete blocks attached to sediment barriers dragged in the strong current and damaged bottom.

The diverse ecosystem and shallow depths, ranging from 5 to 15 feet, draw novice and skilled divers seeking a unique underwater experience that includes sharks, eagle rays and even sailfish. Underwater photographers marvel at the treasured finds here — reef balls, mini wrecks and bioluminescent creatures, creating an ethereal landscape.

Carl Brown of Port St. Lucie readies his underwater photography gear for a dive at high tide at the Blue Heron Bridge.

Bodler Barthelemy, FDOT project manager, said the work was necessary, noting the decay of the bridge’s road surfaces was likely from saltwater runoff from boat trailers leaving the park.

“I know the diving community and some people weren’t happy but the repairs were key to the life and service of the bridge.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Blue Heron Bridge near West Palm fixed, snorkeling, diving returns