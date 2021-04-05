  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'We're going to move forward, period': Schumer ready to move on changes to marijuana laws – even if Biden isn't

William Cummings, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a strong advocate of marijuana legalization, is ready to move ahead with major changes to federal laws prohibiting the use, sale and production of cannabis products – with or without the support of President Joe Biden.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden – a leading Democratic proponent of tough drug laws during his long Senate career – was the only leading Democratic primary candidate to oppose federal legalization of the plant, saying more study is needed. While the president supports legalizing the drug for medical use and the decriminalization of possession, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week, Biden's "position has not changed" on full legalization since the campaign.

Schumer told Politico he respects Biden's desire for more study on the subject, but he said "we will move forward" even if the president's view stays the same.

"He said he's studying the issue," the New York Democrat said when asked if he would introduce a legalization bill even if Biden opposes it. He added he wants to give the president "a little time" to research the question.

More: Biden, lone top 2020 Democrat to oppose federal marijuana legalization, cites 'gateway drug' concern

"I want to make my arguments to him, as many other advocates will," Schumer told Politico. "But at some point we're going to move forward, period."

Schumer introduced a legalization bill in 2018 and is working on legislation to change federal marijuana laws with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Schumer has not yet revealed the contents of the new bill, and it is unclear whether the legislation would include full federal legalization or a more modest move toward decriminalization that Biden might be more likely to support.

Schumer told reporters Wednesday, "I support decriminalization at the federal level, and we'll be introducing legislation with a few of my colleagues shortly." When asked about legalization, Schumer implied the two terms amounted to the same thing: "At the federal level, you call it decriminalization because it lets the states legalize."

But when asked by Politico about whether the new legislation calls for legalization or decriminalization, Schumer said: "I am personally for legalization. And the bill that we'll be introducing is headed in that direction.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts warns: 'If you legalize marijuana, you're going to kill your kids'

More: New Mexico passes recreational marijuana bill; heads to Gov. Lujan Grisham for signature

"I don't want to get into the details of our bill. You'll have to wait and see," Schumer said, though he indicated it would include a provision to expunge federal marijuana convictions from people's criminal records. Schumer also said he would support pushing states to similarly expunge criminal records through federal "incentives and disincentives."

Schumer, whose home state of New York legalized marijuana last week, told Politico his own position on the matter "evolved" after seeing the success of the first states to approve recreational use of the drug.

"When a few of the early states – Oregon and Colorado – wanted to legalize, all the opponents talked about the parade of horribles: Crime would go up. Drug use would go up. Everything bad would happen," Schumer said. "The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom. And people in those states seem very happy."

Legalization advocates have applauded Schumer's commitment to legalization.

"By pledging to advance marijuana reform, Majority Leader Schumer is representing not only the will of the 70% of Americans who now support full legalization, but also the over 40% of them who currently reside in states where that is already the reality," Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, told USA TODAY in a statement.

"President Biden needs to join Schumer and the American people on the right side of history and, if he will not join them in calling for a correction to this long-running injustice, Congress should force his hand by putting legislation to end our failed prohibition on his desk as soon as possible," Altieri said.

Vice President Kamala Harris supported marijuana legalization as a member of the Senate. When asked if he had spoken to Harris about the planned legislation, Schumer said, "We would like to get her involved, but we have not yet."

Study: Teens more likely than young adults to develop addiction to marijuana, prescription drugs within 12 months

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marijuana legalization: Schumer to move on bill, even if Biden isn't

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer Says Congress ‘Will Move Forward’ to Legalize Weed Even as Biden Is Hesitant

    "I am personally for legalization. And the bill that we'll be introducing is headed in that direction," he said in an interview with Politico

  • Senate to Act on Marijuana Legalization With or Without Biden, Says Schumer

    During an exclusive interview with 'Politico,' Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remains committed to federal marijuana reform legislation.

  • The ultimate guide to cannabis legalization in New York: The key dates to know, and which stocks could benefit the most.

    New York's recreational cannabis industry has the potential to become a $7 billion market. Here's what investors and enthusiasts need to know.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't focus on charging stations for electric cars. We need swappable batteries

    Who has the time to sit and charge your car battery? We should be focused on interchangeable batteries instead.

  • Review: A new collection of stories by Haruki Murakami

    Haruki Murakami has a new collection of stories told in the first person by an unnamed older man obsessed with baseball, music, and the porous borders between memory, reality and dreams. After a long night of drinking beer and eating snacks — another favorite pastime of these loner men—the monkey tells him about the ruse he has used to satisfy his longing for female humans in a species-appropriate way.

  • Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration's proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Citing a “thirty-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the G20 to set a minimum. “Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen said in a virtual speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

  • Lockheed names new head of F-35 program

    As Lockheed Martin looks to lower F-35 sustainment costs, it is turning to a familiar face.

  • Kintara Taking The Lead In Developing New And Innovative Rare Cancer Therapies

    Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Saiid Zarrabian participated in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference held March 24-25, 2021. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, and focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, continues to lead in the cancer treatment industry space with developing new and innovative novel cancer therapies for patients with rare unmet medical needs. Kintara is now developing two Phase 3-ready therapeutics, VAL-083 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and REM-001 for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC). The company has also recently enrolled the final patient in the recurrent arm of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). VAL-083 is a "first-in-class," small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM. "Given the urgent need for improved treatment options for this deadly disease, we are pleased to have reached the very important milestone of full enrollment in the recurrent arm of this Phase 2 clinical study," said Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara's chief executive officer. “Moving forward, we anticipate reporting topline results from the recurrent arm in the second quarter of 2021." The recurrent arm of the study addresses patients suffering from GBM who have been pretreated with temozolomide (TMZ) prior to disease recurrence. The trial was designed to enroll up to 83 patients (35 patients at 40 mg/m2/day and 48 patients at 30mg/m2/day) to determine whether treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival. The VAL-083 GBM option will give Kintara the opportunity to become a player in major unmet medical needs and an $800 million market growing to an expected $1.4 billion in 2021. There are currently 30,000 newly-diagnosed patients in the U.S. and Europe. Kintara’s VAL-083 joins Bayer’s Regorafenib and Kazia’s Paxalisib as the three compounds in the GBM AGILE Trial, where Kintara’s VAL-083 is the only drug currently participating in all three patient subtypes: Newly-Diagnosed MGMT Unmethylated, Newly-Diagnosed MGMT Methylated, and Recurrent. The advantage of three patient groups is that it gives us three separate opportunities for success,” said Zarrabian. “We can run three patient subtypes for the same cost as a single patient subtype. The other important benefit is cost and time savings and because GCAR began the patient study in 2019 and don’t have to start from scratch.” Kintara has now positioned itself as an emerging and diversified oncology company with two late-stage products targeting clear and unmet cancer needs. Its Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) VAL-083 represents a potential $1 billion market opportunity and its CMBC REM-001 is a potential $500 million market opportunity and is Phase 3 ready. Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmpio Pharmaceuticals is Building on its Progress in Tackling Osteoarthritis and COVID-19 Respiratory IssuesDaxor Biotech Blood Volume Innovation Is Rapidly Improving Patient Outcomes© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hydroxychloroquine and other 'miracle cures' continue to fuel Brazil's outbreak

    In Brazil, the new epicenter of the world's COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are overflowing, health care workers are stretched beyond their limits and cemeteries operate through the night to keep up with demand. "It's super, super scary," said Fabio Biolchini, an emergency coordinator at Doctors Without Borders in Brazil. Intensive care units in 20 of Brazil's 27 states are above 100% occupancy, Biolchini explained, and thousands are waiting for an open bed in intensive care units.

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]

  • The Supreme Court just ruled in favor of Google in its legal battle with Oracle, ending a 10-year fight over the future of software

    The court ruled that Google's use of Oracle-developed Java code "did not violate the copyright law" and was done under fair-use provisions.

  • 3-year-old dies after tumbling into campground septic tank, New Jersey officials say

    Officials found the girl unresponsive when they arrived.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Democrats pushing 'baseless' lies about Georgia voting law: Guy Benson

    'Outnumbered' panel reacts to MLB pulling the All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's new voting laws.

  • Fire destroys Leicester home

    A fire tore through a home in Leicester.

  • Warren's Nicholaus Iamaleava brings toughness to quarterback play

    Warren High quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is off to a sensational start in his sophomore season. He credits his Samoan heritage.

  • Greg Gutfeld goes after late night laughs for Fox News

    Longtime member of "The Five" gets his own nightly venue with "Gutfeld!"

  • Rain showers fall on southern Texas

    Residents of Austin and surrounding areas kicked off their Easter weekend with light rain falling across the area.

  • Texas Rangers’ minor leaguers, with one exception, get their spring training underway

    The prospects who were in MLB camp have been playing in a co-op league with other Arizona prospects. Bayron Lora, though, is absent.