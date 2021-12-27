‘We're going to see a light at the end of the tunnel’ on omicron: Medical expert
ABC News’ Rachel Scott speaks with Dr. John Brownstein about the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 isolation as well as steps to confront the surge in omicron cases.
ABC News’ Rachel Scott speaks with Dr. John Brownstein about the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 isolation as well as steps to confront the surge in omicron cases.
The Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 activity, Augusta Health said in an update Monday afternoon.
Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests. Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. State Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced Tuesday that travelers from out of state no longer will have to have a PCR test five days after arrival.
Some critics pointed to the spike in crime in 2021 as at least a dozen cities posted record numbers of homicides.
It really was a very COVID Christmas for this “Real Housewives of New York” star.
The CDC has cut isolation period for asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to five. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen has more on what the new guideline could mean for businesses hit hard by staff shortages around the U.S. Then, Dr. Owais Durrani, an emergency medicine physician, joins Elise Preston on CBSN to discuss the latest with the virus.
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. said Monday that "initial" laboratory testing of its Covistix COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test "significantly outperforms" in the detection of the omicron variant. The stock slipped 1.1% in morning trading. The company said Covistix, which is currently approved in Mexico and Brazil and is CE marked in Europe, was able to detect the omicron N protein "at a significantly lower level" than other commercially available tests in a laboratory setting, and in an in
"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," the actor captioned his masked matching jammies family photo with husband Justin Mikita and son Beckett. "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas," she wrote on top of a video of her kids hugging.
A judge ruled against San Diego's school vaccine mandate, saying the state decides such matters. Schools need help from Newsom and the Legislature.
While COVID-19’s omicron variant pushes Florida to pandemic daily records in cases reported and has drive-thru testing lines snaking through parks and pharmacy parking lots, hospitalizations haven’t risen at the same rate — yet.
With 14 players on the COVID-19 list, the Colts are moving meetings virtual and could come up with a plan to isolate unvaccinated QB Carson Wentz.
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The best home gym equipment — everything from wrist weights and kettlebells to resistance bands and plank mats — doesn’t have to be a heavy lift on your wallet, or take up square footage if you’re trying to optimize your space with less clutter and easy-to-store workout gear. MarketWatch Picks chatted with top fitness trainers on what they think is the best home gym equipment to get the most out of an at-home workout for your buck.
The FAA has issued flights restrictions in the area through 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Top 5 artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of "The Voice." Kelly performs her latest single from her holiday album.
Jordyn Woods is all smiles after being showered with Christmas gifts from her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. The socialite gave her legion of followers on Instagram […]
The "Pretty Woman" star was pretty in pink as she made heads turn during a beach outing with family in Sydney, Australia.
After losing her upper lip in a dog attack, Brooklinn Khoury says, "I want to inspire as many people as I can"
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are not slowing down one bit when it comes to showing off that steamy heat between them on their holiday vacation to St. Bart’s. The couple is continuing to flaunt their PDA for the paparazzi every chance they get. Their latest photos involve everything a billionaire needs for a […]
Draymond Green is out for the Warriors, but still finding ways to talk trash to other players.