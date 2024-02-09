'We're so happy to sell a jackpot winner': $3.5 million Megabucks ticket sold in Oak Creek

If you bought a Megabucks ticket at Discount Smokes and Spirits, 2111 E. Rawson Ave. in Oak Creek, check your numbers.

If they’re 5-6-9-11-14-17, you’re $3.5 million richer.

"We're so happy to sell a jackpot winner. Nothing like this has ever happened to us. We've never sold a winning ticket of more than $1,000," said Yash Patel, owner of Discount Smokes and Spirits.

Discount Smokes and Spirits, 2111 E. Rawson Ave. in Oak Creek sold the winning $3.5 million Megabucks ticket.

The winning ticket for the Wisconsin-only lottery game Megabucks was drawn Feb. 7 and is the game’s first jackpot winner for 2024, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

"We have several players that believe their chances are better with the Wisconsin-only lotto games,” Patel said.

The last Megabucks jackpot, the fourth for 2023, was a $2.8 million ticket purchased at a Kwik Trip in Fond du Lac and announced Sept. 20.

The odds of winning Megabucks, which offers two plays for $1, are one in 6,991,908.

Megabucks tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

Winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. More information can be found at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app.

