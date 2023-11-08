We're having huge success on Crimean front – National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that Ukraine is achieving "huge success on the Crimean front".

Source: Danilov on the joint national 24/7 newscast, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "We are having huge success on the Crimean front right now.

We keep on focusing on what is happening on dry land. But when it comes to the destruction of the Russian Federation, the destruction of their assets in Crimea and the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet, these are huge achievements for our country."

Details: Danilov said he was confident there would be more good news to come about the destruction of the Russian invaders and their resources on the Crimean front.

Background:

