Were Hedge Funds Right About AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 835 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Is AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) a sound investment right now? The smart money is taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ABBV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). ABBV was in 71 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 68 hedge funds in our database with ABBV positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of tools investors use to evaluate their stock investments. Some of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

CAPITAL GROWTH MANAGEMENT More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, this trader is claiming triple digit returns, so we check out his latest trade recommendations We are probably at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we check out this biotech investor's coronavirus picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences (by the way watch this video if you want to hear one of the best healthcare hedge fund manager's coronavirus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

How are hedge funds trading AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)?

At Q4's end, a total of 71 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 46 hedge funds with a bullish position in ABBV a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.