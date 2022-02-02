Were Hedge Funds Right About Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)?

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th. Hedge funds' consensus stock picks performed spectacularly over the last 3 years, but 2022 hasn't been kind to hedge funds. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) a cheap stock to buy now? Hedge funds were becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 3 in recent months. Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was in 57 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 57. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that ALLY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 54 hedge funds in our database with ALLY positions at the end of the second quarter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Howard Marks OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital Management

Do Hedge Funds Think ALLY Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ALLY over the last 25 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), with a stake worth $442.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was Oaktree Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $351 million. Holocene Advisors, D E Shaw, and Punch Card Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Punch Card Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), around 43.55% of its 13F portfolio. Glendon Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 6.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALLY.

Consequently, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, initiated the biggest position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY). Balyasny Asset Management had $38.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Usman Waheed's Strycker View Capital also initiated a $6.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ALLY positions are Ravi Chopra's Azora Capital, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, and Allon Hellmann's Full18 Capital.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY). These stocks are Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB), Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE). All of these stocks' market caps are similar to ALLY's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DRE,13,67287,-2 KB,8,21128,0 PEAK,20,202911,-2 TER,42,1369839,-2 LYFT,33,900001,-10 TTWO,53,1196708,-2 NICE,27,1119470,5 Average,28,696763,-1.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $697 million. That figure was $2517 million in ALLY's case. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ALLY is 88. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, ALLY wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ALLY were disappointed as the stock returned -5.4% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Break the winter blues in February by planning your garden with ‘Heat It Up’ blanket flowers

    The pollinators will love you, well maybe it’s the flowers they’ll love most. Plant in full sun in fertile well-drained soil.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • As iPad Sales Fall, Apple Has a Surprise Hardware Winner

    Before the pandemic, personal computer (PC) sales declined steadily from a peak of 365 million globally that year to a low of 260 million in 2018. This led to a bump in sales for Apple's Mac that has been sustained for quite a while. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the strong sales during the company's first-quarter earnings call in response to a question from Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • PayPal Shares Plunge 25% -- Here's Why It's Down So Sharply

    As of 10 a.m. ET, PayPal shares were down by 25% to a new 52-week low. As you might expect, PayPal's steep decline is earnings-related. PayPal released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market closed on Tuesday, and to put it mildly, investors weren't too impressed.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • AT&T, Discovery Fall on Dividend Reduction in Warner Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares declined after the telecommunications giant said it will pay a dividend at the lower end of its previously announced range following the spinoff of its WarnerMedia business to Discovery Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hed

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The telecom elaborated on the mega deal to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M&A, there’s still work to be done.