Were Hedge Funds Right About Avanos Medical (AVNS)?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that AVNS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are many tools stock market investors put to use to grade publicly traded companies. A couple of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action encompassing Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

How have hedgies been trading Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -43% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in AVNS a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Paradice Investment Management, managed by David Paradice, holds the largest position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS). Paradice Investment Management has a $75 million position in the stock, comprising 5.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by RGM Capital, led by Robert G. Moses, holding a $51.3 million position; 2.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism include Jeffrey Bronchick's Cove Street Capital, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Paradice Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), around 5.22% of its 13F portfolio. RGM Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.93 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AVNS.