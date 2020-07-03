Were Hedge Funds Right About Being Bullish On Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare ACTG to other stocks including Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), and Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:ESXB) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, We look at the crème de la crème of this club, around 850 funds. These money managers have their hands on the lion's share of the smart money's total capital, and by tailing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has spotted many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices.

[caption id="attachment_731890" align="aligncenter" width="398"] John Rogers of Ariel Investments[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Hedge fund activity in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ACTG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.