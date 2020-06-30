Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On Geopark Ltd (GPRK)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Hedge funds were taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that GPRK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of tools stock market investors use to value stocks. A couple of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_340081" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Phill Gross of Adage Capital Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK).

How have hedgies been trading Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 18% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GPRK over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $31 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Encompass Capital Advisors with a $9.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Encompass Capital Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK), around 1.05% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GPRK.