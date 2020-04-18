Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz's recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Is NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) a buy here? Investors who are in the know are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NBTB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a multitude of tools shareholders employ to assess their holdings. A couple of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_30621" align="aligncenter" width="397"] Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management[/caption]

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT More

Hedge fund activity in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

At Q4's end, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from the third quarter of 2019. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NBTB a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).