Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On The Progressive Corporation (PGR)?

One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let's take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. PGR was in 51 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 48 hedge funds in our database with PGR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PGR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this club, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors have their hands on most of the smart money's total capital, and by tracking their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed several investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market.

Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

How have hedgies been trading The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PGR over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).