Were Hedge Funds Right About BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 835 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Hedge fund interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TALO), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), and Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that BPMP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

What have hedge funds been doing with BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)?

At Q4's end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 3 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BPMP a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.