Were Hedge Funds Right About BRP Inc. (DOOO)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 835 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that DOOO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DOOO a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.