Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) a bargain? Prominent investors were taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that AGLE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AGLE was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with AGLE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the masters of this group, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers orchestrate the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Wil Harkey Nantahala Capital More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

What does smart money think about Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AGLE over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).