Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) worth your attention right now? Money managers were in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that AMOT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

How have hedgies been trading Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 18% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMOT over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, ACK Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), which was worth $13.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Juniper Investment Company which amassed $9.1 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Juniper Investment Company allocated the biggest weight to Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), around 14.12% of its 13F portfolio. ACK Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 6.53 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMOT.