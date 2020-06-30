Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that ACLS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the masters of this group, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by shadowing their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light several investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

How have hedgies been trading Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ACLS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was held by Rima Senvest Management, which reported holding $39.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $17.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Tenzing Global Investors, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tenzing Global Investors allocated the biggest weight to Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), around 7.08% of its 13F portfolio. Rima Senvest Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 4.67 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ACLS.