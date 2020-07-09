Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) a first-rate investment right now? Investors who are in the know were turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that BGFV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). BGFV was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with BGFV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_758416" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Steve Leonard of Pacifica Capital[/caption]

Steve Leonard Pacifica Capital More

Now let's go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV).

What does smart money think about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in BGFV a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.