Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. XOM was in 65 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 63 hedge funds in our database with XOM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that XOM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the upper echelon of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers oversee the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tracking their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Now we're going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

How have hedgies been trading Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 65 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in XOM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.